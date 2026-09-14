DeepSearch brings public-web research, source-linked findings and contextual follow-up questions into one workspace, helping professionals examine the evidence behind their work.

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - DeepSearch today announced its AI research platform for professionals who need to move from an initial question to findings they can inspect and refine. The workspace connects public-web research with source links and contextual follow-up questions, giving users a more direct way to investigate a subject, compare relevant material and examine the evidence behind an answer. It is intended for research tasks that require more depth than a single search result or an unsupported AI response.

Online research frequently involves repeated searches, numerous browser tabs and the manual work of reconciling information from different sources. By keeping evidence and subsequent questions close to the research, DeepSearch supports a source-backed research process in which users can identify gaps, examine differing accounts and decide what requires further investigation.

"Research should not end with an answer that appears in a box. People need to be able to open the source, test the reasoning and keep asking questions until the picture becomes clear," said Jessica Miller, founder of DeepSearch. "We built DeepSearch to keep that trail of evidence connected to the work instead of losing it across a row of browser tabs."

The announcement builds on DeepSearch's existing support for research across public-web material, including source-linked answers and follow-up questions informed by the research context. Users can return to original material when assessing a finding rather than treating generated output as final. This approach recognizes that source availability varies and that AI-generated findings should be evaluated against the underlying information before they are used in professional, academic or project-based work.

DeepSearch plans to continue developing the platform around deeper investigation, clearer connections between findings and easier review of supporting material. As the AI research workspace evolves, the company intends to help users spend less time reconstructing where information came from and more time understanding what the available evidence means, where accounts differ and which questions remain unresolved.

About DeepSearch

DeepSearch is an AI-powered research platform that connects public-web research, source-linked findings and contextual follow-up questions in one workspace. It is designed to help users investigate subjects, evaluate supporting material and build a clearer understanding from information found online.

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