Borealis Foods Inc.: Borealis Foods Expands European Business through Foodvibez Gmbh Launch in Germany

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borealis Foods Inc. (Nasdaq: BRLS) ("Borealis" or the "Company"), an integrated food science and manufacturing company, today announced the expansion of its international business through the launch of high-protein noodles under the Niom Niom brand in Germany. Niom Niom is a German creator-led brand developed by Foodvibez GmbH. Through its wholly owned CPG company, Palmetto Gourmet Foods, Borealis is manufacturing the high-protein Niom Niom by Chef Woo noodles for distribution and sale in the German market.

The expected initial volume is approximately 10 million units annually, based on the current product and shipment mix. The Company expects volumes to increase over time as Foodvibez expands its retail distribution and consumer reach in Germany.

Manufactured at Borealis Foods' production facility in Saluda, South Carolina for the German market, the Niom Niom products combine Foodvibez consumer brand and creator-driven platform with Borealis' high-protein noodle technology, food science and large-scale manufacturing capabilities. The products are currently available through major German supermarket retailers including EDEKA and REWE.

"This launch demonstrates the value of the food science, product development and manufacturing platform we have built at Borealis Foods," said Reza Soltanzadeh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Borealis Foods. "Foodvibez has created a distinctive consumer brand for the German market with Niom Niom, and we are providing the high-protein noodle platform and large-scale manufacturing capabilities behind the product. An expected initial volume of approximately 10 million units annually gives us a meaningful foundation from which we believe this business can continue to expand."

The Niom Niom brand was developed by Foodvibez together with German content creators Rezo, Dilara and Mexify, who collectively reach more than 30 million followers across major social media platforms, according to Foodvibez. The brand is positioned as a next-generation convenience-food brand focused on high-protein instant noodles. Niom Niom varieties made with Chef Woo® high-protein noodles deliver 20 grams of protein per cup.

"Chef Woo began as a consumer brand, but what we have built extends well beyond the brand itself," Soltanzadeh continued. "Our food science and product development capabilities allow us to create differentiated products for other brands and markets, while our manufacturing platform gives us the ability to produce those products at scale. The launch of Niom Niom by Chef Woo in Germany is an important example of how we can use that platform to increase manufacturing volume, enter new international markets and participate in the growth of innovative consumer brands."

This latest launch reflects Borealis Foods' broader strategy of leveraging its food science, product development and manufacturing capabilities not only across its own branded portfolio, but also for partner brands and other food companies seeking differentiated nutrition, formulation and large-scale production. The Company believes that international product-development and manufacturing opportunities can provide an additional avenue for increasing production volume and manufacturing utilization while extending Borealis Foods' food science platform into new products, brands and geographic markets.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc. is an integrated food science and manufacturing company focused on developing nutritious, affordable and sustainable food solutions. Borealis Foods develops branded and partner food products through its food science and product development capabilities and manufactures products through its wholly owned CPG company, Palmetto Gourmet Foods, at its production facility in Saluda, South Carolina. In addition to its branded portfolio, the Company works with partner brands and other national and multinational food companies on product development and large-scale manufacturing and serves retail, foodservice and institutional customers in the United States and international markets.

Borealis Foods' portfolio includes Chef Woo®, Chef Ramsay, Ramen Express® and other food products developed around the Company's food science and manufacturing capabilities.

About Foodvibez and Niom Niom

Foodvibez GmbH is a German consumer food company that develops creator-led food brands. Niom Niom is a creator-led, better-for-you instant noodle brand developed by Foodvibez together with content creators Rezo, Dilara and Mexify. The brand rethinks traditional instant food with high-protein noodles designed for modern lifestyles, combining convenience, nutrition and taste.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the Niom Niom launch and related commercial arrangements, expected initial and future production and order volumes, potential increases in volume, future retail distribution and consumer reach of the Niom Niom brand, growth in Germany and Europe, international expansion, increased manufacturing utilization, additional product-development and manufacturing opportunities and the growth of the Company's food science and manufacturing platform.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks relating to customer orders, retailer purchasing decisions, consumer demand, international distribution, production and supply-chain requirements, market acceptance, financing and liquidity, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing requirements, and other risks described in Borealis Foods' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Borealis Foods undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact

Henry Wong

Chief Marketing and Public Relations Officer

Borealis Foods Inc.

1540 Cornwall Road, Suite 104

Oakville, ON L6J 7W5

(905) 278-2200