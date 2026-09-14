SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (AXG) Targets 100+ MW AI Computing Capacity By 2028 With 1 GW+ Development Pipeline, Advances Quantum and Regulated Stablecoin Strategy

HONG KONG, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (Nasdaq: AXG) (together with its subsidiaries, "AXG" or the "Company"), a leading financial technology firm bridging traditional and digital assets, today provided an update on its strategy to build a regulated, AI-native financial infrastructure platform.

AXG is advancing three core technology pillars - regulated digital assets, high-performance AI computing and quantum-enhanced financial modeling - with the goal of creating a single ecosystem for payments, tokenization, wealth management and institutional financial services.

The Company's recent milestones include:

A full stablecoin issuance license through AX Coin Bahrain B.S.C. (c), issued by the Central Bank of Bahrain, together with Sharia-compliant stablecoin certification.

The launch of AXG Digital, targeting more than 100 MW of operational AI and high-performance computing capacity by 2028, with a development pipeline exceeding 1 GW of potential capacity.

Expansion of AXG's AI technology stack through KOVAR and the AGENPAY initiative for intelligent, agent-driven payments.

A new non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU") with EvolveQ Limited ("EvolveQ") to explore quantum-powered financial optimization using AI, high-performance computing (HPC) and quantum computing.

A Decade of Compliance-First Growth

Tracing its operating history to 2016, AXG has expanded from traditional financial services into a broader regulated digital finance platform. The Company obtained Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission licenses, listed on Nasdaq in 2023 and completed its virtual-asset business upgrade in 2024.

In 2025, AXG acquired AlloyX Limited, expanding its capabilities in tokenized money-market funds and cross-border payments. In 2026, subsidiary AX Coin Bahrain B.S.C. (c) secured a full stablecoin issuance license from the Central Bank of Bahrain and obtained Sharia-compliant stablecoin certification.

AI Infrastructure: 100+ MW Target and 1 GW+ Pipeline

In August 2026, AXG launched AXG Digital, its dedicated AI and HPC infrastructure division headquartered in Utah, USA. AXG Digital is targeting more than 100 MW of operational capacity by 2028 and has a development pipeline exceeding 1 GW of potential capacity across Europe, the United States and sub-Arctic markets.

AXG's AI stack includes KOVAR AI, an enterprise LLM gateway; KOVAR Cloud; KOVAR Router, an institutional unified API designed for millisecond-level intelligent routing; and KOVAR KYA, a Know Your Agent identity and compliance solution.

In April 2026, AXG signed an MOU with SC Ventures, Standard Chartered's innovation arm, to co-develop AGENPAY, an initiative focused on intelligent payment routing and API retrieval for agent-driven payments.

Quantum Computing: Expanding Financial Optimization

In September 2026, AlloyX (Hong Kong) Limited, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of AXG, entered into a non-binding MOU with EvolveQ to explore the integration of quantum computing, AI and HPC for financial and digital-asset applications.

The proposed collaboration is focused on two areas: developing next-generation AI wealth-management infrastructure and FinQ-based models for quantum-powered cross-asset and portfolio optimization.

EvolveQ plans to coordinate quantum, HPC and AI/GPU resources to convert complex financial constraints into executable computational tasks and advanced financial models.

Mr. Frank Chen, Managing Director of AlloyX, said: "By combining AXG's AI infrastructure and intelligent routing capabilities with EvolveQ's quantum orchestration technology, we aim to create powerful new tools for institutional finance, trading and agent-driven payments."

Dr. Lumos Yue, Chief Technology Officer of EvolveQ, said: "Working with AXG gives us the opportunity to bring FinQ quantum orchestration into a regulated institutional ecosystem and explore how quantum, HPC and AI can work together to solve increasingly complex financial problems."

One Integrated Ecosystem

AXG is building an end-to-end ecosystem designed to connect regulated finance with digital assets and AI:

AXCOIN - regulated stablecoin issuance and agentic payments

regulated stablecoin issuance and agentic payments AXONE - global stablecoin treasury management

global stablecoin treasury management FERION - real-world asset tokenization

real-world asset tokenization KOVAR - AI infrastructure, agent identity and global AI Token Router

AI infrastructure, agent identity and global AI Token Router AgentX - AI-driven wealth management

AI-driven wealth management Solomon JFZ - Hong Kong virtual-asset-upgraded investment banking platform

Mr. Peter Lok, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AXG, commented: "AXG is bringing regulated digital assets, AI infrastructure and advanced computing together on one platform. Our strategy is built around a simple goal: make regulated digital value more useful, programmable and accessible 24/7 across borders, institutions and intelligent systems. That is the foundation of our mission - Mobilizing Tokens 24/7."

About SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (Nasdaq: AXG) is a leading global regulated fintech company. Established in 2016, AXG combines blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies to operate a fully compliant dual-token digital economy super platform.

Guided by the mission "Mobilizing Tokens 24/7," the Company operates two core business pillars: Digital Asset Tokens and AI Tokens. Its offerings span stablecoin issuance and payments, asset tokenization, securities trading and asset management, as well as AI-powered services including cloud infrastructure, Know-Your-Agent verification, and token router.

Through its integrated ecosystem, including AX COIN, AX ONE, FERION, Solomon JFZ, AgentX, and KOVAR, AXG empowers global institutions and investors to capitalize on the rapid growth of the dual-token economy.

For more information, visit www.alloyx.com and follow us on LinkedIn at AXG (Solowin Holdings).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. The Company has attempted to identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F as well as in its other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@solowin.io

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com