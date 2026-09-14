New shares in Monsenso A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 15 September 2026. The new shares are issued due to employees' exercise of warrants.

Name: Monsenso ISIN: DK0061277XXX Short name: MONSO Number of shares before change: 95,906,620 shares Change: 845,988 shares Change of shares after change: 96,752,608 shares Subscription price: DKK 0.11 - 357,104 shares

DKK 0.22 - 346,676 shares

DKK 0.25 - 142,208 shares Face value: DKK 0,10 Orderbook ID: 196095

For further information, please call Certified Adviser: HC Andersen Capital