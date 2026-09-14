Stellar Cyber recognized as a Progressive Company in MarketsandMarkets' latest 360Quadrants for the Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Cyber, a cybersecurity provider, has been recognized as a 'Progressive' Company in the Extended Detection and Response (XDR) market by MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants platform. Stellar Cyber is gaining recognition for its Open XDR approach, which integrates existing security tools and data sources to provide unified detection, investigation, and response across cloud, on-premises, IT, and OT environments. Stellar Cyber's Open XDR architecture is designed to work with existing security controls, including EDR solutions, without requiring organizations to replace their security stack.

The growing number of security tools, fragmented security data, increasing alert volumes, and limited availability of skilled security personnel are accelerating the adoption of XDR solutions. Organizations are increasingly seeking unified approaches that can bring together telemetry from endpoints, networks, cloud environments, identity systems, and other security technologies to improve threat detection and investigation. Capabilities such as normalized data, AI-powered correlation, automated investigation, and coordinated response are further strengthening demand for XDR solutions and creating opportunities for providers like Stellar Cyber.

Through its Open XDR Platform, Stellar Cyber provides an integrated approach to extended detection and response by ingesting data from existing security, IT, system, and productivity tools. The platform normalizes data into a common model, enriches telemetry with contextual information, and applies AI-driven detection and correlation to identify related activity across security sources. Stellar Cyber also supports automated response through playbooks and integrations with endpoint, firewall, identity, ticketing, and other security technologies.

The company's broader platform approach is centered on an open and unifying architecture that allows organizations to retain their existing security investments while connecting multiple security controls through a common platform. Stellar Cyber supports any-EDR integration and can combine endpoint telemetry with network, identity, cloud, application, and other data sources. Its normalized data architecture and cross-source correlation capabilities help consolidate security signals into contextualized incidents, while its open APIs and integrations extend detection and response workflows across the existing security environment.

Stellar Cyber's positioning as a Progressive Company in the XDR market reflects its focus on an open approach to extended detection and response. The company's ability to unify existing security tools, normalize and correlate data, and coordinate detection and response across multiple security domains strengthens its ability to address evolving XDR requirements across enterprise environments.

Research Methodology

360Quadrants provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of each key market player based on various techno-commercial inputs provided by industry experts, customers, vendors, and other stakeholders, along with secondary research that includes product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, white papers, trade sources, and various other databases.

A well-defined methodology is adopted to provide detailed ratings for each market player concerning various parameters as outlined below:

Shortlisting of 25+ prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a regional and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt over USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users with unbiased information that helps them make informed business decisions, while also enabling vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brands and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like: Network Detection and Response (NDR), Railway Cybersecurity, Endpoint Security, Digital Forensics, Identity Verification .

About MarketsandMarkets

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