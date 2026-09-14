Fisher Phillips Establishes London Office To Drive European Growth and Global Workplace Strategy

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Phillips, a leading international labour and employment law firm representing employers, today announced the launch of its London office - its first entry into Europe and its 52nd location globally. The strategic expansion marks a major milestone in the firm's global growth strategy, establishing a dedicated European hub to advise multinational employers on complex, cross-border workplace matters.

The London office is launched by a group of leading employment practitioners including partners Dan Pollard, Richard Harvey and Ian Fraser, together with a team of associates. The firm continues to recruit and expects to announce further senior additions to the team in the coming months.

Strategically situated at The Scalpel in the heart of London's financial district, the flagship office establishes a high-profile operational base to serve clients across the UK, Europe and internationally.

"As employers continue to navigate increasingly complex workforce challenges across borders, having a strong presence in the world's leading business centres is essential," said John Polson, Chairman and Managing Partner of Fisher Phillips. "London is one of the most important global hubs for business, finance, and international employment matters, and this expansion reflects our continued commitment to better serving clients where it matters most."

This expansion follows Fisher Phillips' recent growth in other key global commercial centres including Tokyo and Mexico City, reinforcing its position as a go-to counsel for multinational organisations managing multi-jurisdictional workforces.

"Clients increasingly require coordinated labour and employment advice spanning multiple jurisdictions, and Fisher Phillips' strategic vision and commitment to international growth made this a compelling opportunity for everyone involved," said Mr. Pollard. "We have begun ramping up efforts in the UK to help build out Fisher Phillips' European presence in support of our shared mission to increase labour and employment law offerings to companies facing workforce challenges across the globe."

The London-based team brings extensive experience advising multinational employers on the full spectrum of workplace law matters, including cross-border employment issues, executive mobility, restrictive covenants and team moves, workplace investigations, labour relations, regulatory compliance, corporate transactions, workforce restructuring, and global HR strategy. The team will work closely with attorneys across Fisher Phillips' international platform to counsel employers on the rapidly changing legal, regulatory, and cultural issues impacting today's global workplaces.

"With UK employment law undergoing the most significant reforms in a generation and regulators scrutinising workplaces more closely than ever, it is now mission-critical for businesses to be aligned with strong employment law counsel," said Mr. Harvey. "Drawing on the strength of Fisher Phillips' international platform, we will serve as the firm's UK-based partner advising employers on the rapidly evolving legal, regulatory, and cultural issues shaping today's global workplaces."

About Fisher Phillips

With nearly 900 lawyers across the globe, Fisher Phillips is a leading international labour and employment law firm representing employers on complex, high-profile workplace matters. By combining deep legal experience with industry leading technology and practical commercial insight, the firm helps multinational organisations navigate regulatory shifts manage risk and adapt to changing workforce dynamics.

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