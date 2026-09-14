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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2026 16:58 Uhr
49 Leser
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Senior Nuclear Adviser Appointed to Cambridge Atomworks' Advisory Board

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambridge Atomworks is pleased to announce that Dr Tony Judd will be joining their Advisory Board. Dr Judd will be advising on ODIN's design and development.

Dr Tony Judd, Senior Nuclear Adviser

Dr Tony Judd, formerly UKAEA Chief Technologist for Fast Reactors, was responsible for the entire UK national fast reactor R&D programme. His unique experience includes managing the operation of the fast reactor power station at Dounreay in Scotland. Before that he worked at the heart of US fast reactor development for the US Department of Energy at Argonne National Laboratory and in the UK at the University of Cambridge.

In addition to his many technical publications and presentations, Dr Judd is the author of 'Fast Breeder Reactors: An Engineering Introduction' and 'The UK Prototype Fast Reactor: A Technical Account of Its History and Achievements' (to be published in November 2026). He has participated in and led the UK contribution to several European fast reactor projects; advised the Japan Atomic Industrial Forum on fast reactor safety; acted as an expert consultant for the IAEA; and taught fast reactor engineering at the University of Cambridge Engineering Department.

Ian Farnan, CEO of Cambridge Atomworks, welcomed Dr Judd to the Advisory Board and said "We are very fortunate to have such an experienced reactor builder as Tony on our advisory board to guide ODIN's development through design engineering and production phases."

"Having led a massive national R&D program pioneering the development of fundamentally new reactor technology, Dr Judd has an incredible wealth of experience and deep expertise with tackling engineering and nuclear project management challenges. This experience would be invaluable for our design and development team," said Eugene Shwageraus, CTO of Cambridge Atomworks.

About Cambridge Atomworks

Cambridge Atomworks is a UK company aiming to utilise the very high energy density of nuclear fission to provide reliable power with substantially reduced logistics for energy intensive local power requirements in off-grid situations. Providing solutions for (i) the increasing energy requirements at mine sites as increasing demand for critical minerals and metals needed for the energy transition demands more processing of materials on site; (ii) contributing to energy equity by delivering power suitable for energy intensive industries and installations critical to development in regions with no grid infrastructure.

Ian Farnan, CEO
Info@cambridgeatomworks.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76a3d03d-e3ce-4ba8-a245-0ea492b6d2c0


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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