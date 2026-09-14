Workable Brings its New Line of AI Recruiting Agents to General Availability with New Credit-Based Pricing Model and Expanded MCP Capabilities

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workable , the recruiting and HR software platform for growing businesses, has released four new Recruiting Agents to general availability. The Job Brief Agent, Sourcing Agent, Screening Agent, and Engagement Agent are now available to all paid Workable accounts globally. Built natively into the Workable platform, these AI recruiting agents automate critical stages of the hiring workflow: creating job briefs, finding qualified candidates, evaluating applications, and nurturing talent relationships.

The GA release ships with a new credit-based pricing model and integration with the Workable MCP Server, which connects these agents to AI assistants including Claude and ChatGPT through the Model Context Protocol.

What Are the Recruiting Agents?

The four new agents work together to autonomously handle the full recruiting workflow within the Workable applicant tracking system. They deliver a ranked shortlist of qualified, interested candidates ready for interviews, without requiring manual review of each application.

The Screening Agent evaluates every applicant against a structured Ideal Candidate Profile across 14 dimensions. Where information is missing, the Engagement Agent opens a personalized conversation to ask targeted follow-up questions, then re-scores the candidate instantly. Recruiters receive a shortlist ranked by fit, availability, and salary alignment before any interview is scheduled.

Together, these agents replace the information-processing work in recruiting: the Job Brief Agent structures hiring requirements, the Sourcing Agent reaches passive candidates continuously, and the Screening and Engagement Agents resolve scoring gaps through automated outreach. Recruiters retain full judgment over final decisions, relationships, and hiring outcomes.

"Businesses are looking to move on from assistive gimmicks and into real ROI from process automation. For this, they need agents deeply embedded in their systems of record, privy to their data, carrying their unique business logic and context, purpose built for the work at hand. They also want their agents to be able to operate their recruiting system, headless, on their behalf. We're committed to offering both: the best recruiting agent deeply integrated with your ATS, and the most extensive MCP for your agents to use."

- Nikos Moraitakis, CEO, Workable

What's New in the General Availability Release

Retroactive settings updates. Recruiters can adjust the Agents' ideal Candidate Profile while a job is active. Changes apply retroactively to recently processed candidates.

Agentic upgrade for existing jobs. The Agents can now be attached to jobs already in progress, removing the requirement to create a new job posting from scratch.

Interruption warnings. Recruiters are notified before taking any action that would disrupt the Agent's active workflow.

Candidate status transparency. Each candidate record shows the Agents' current processing status and planned next steps.

How the Workable MCP Server Works

The Workable MCP Server connects the Workable Agents and Workable's full recruiting and HR capabilities to Claude, ChatGPT, and other AI assistants that support the Model Context Protocol. Teams can instruct their AI assistant to source candidates, update pipelines, or manage employee records without leaving their chat interface.

Setup requires no developer involvement. The MCP Server respects existing Workable user permissions and is available at no additional cost on all Workable subscription plans.

Customer Results

CacheFly, a 30-person global CDN provider, received 930 applications for a single HR role within 36 hours. Using the Workable Screening Agent , the platform automatically eliminated approximately 20 percent of unqualified applicants. CFO and Head of HR Martin Lagler said: "[The Screening Agent] eliminated about 20% of unqualified applications automatically. In the past, I had to go through every answer manually. Now I don't waste anyone's time."

Belong , a UK dementia care charity with a 3-person recruiting team, filled a Head of Operations role in seven days using the Workable Agents .

H2 Health, which grew from 60 to over 300 locations in six years, relies on the Sourcing Agent for continuous sourcing across clinical roles. Director of Recruiting Carol Ribeiro said: "Anything that's doing the sourcing in the background saves us time. It's less time that the recruiter actually needs to be sourcing for that specific position."

Availability

The Workable Agents are available as a paid add-on to any Workable Recruiting plan across all regions. The Workable MCP Server is included at no additional cost on all Workable subscription plans.

All accounts using the Agents have access to the AI Credits Report in Recruiting reports, providing full transparency into AI credit consumption, usage by job and team, and calculated cost per hire at no additional cost.

For more information, visit workable.com/workable-ai .



Frequently Asked Questions

What are the four Recruiting Agents?

The Job Brief, Sourcing, Screening, and Engagement Agents are four AI recruiting agents built natively into the Workable platform. Together, they autonomously source candidates, evaluate applications, and engage prospects, producing a ranked shortlist scored across 14 dimensions before any recruiter review.

How much are the Workable Agents?

The Agents use a credit-based, pay-as-you-go model. Screening costs 1 credit, sourcing costs 2 credits, and a completed candidate chat costs 10 credits. Every Workable plan includes 3,000 free credits. Additional credits range from $0.095 to $0.12 per credit depending on bundle size.

Can the Workable Agents be added to jobs already in progress?

Yes. The GA release adds the ability to upgrade existing open jobs to use the Agents , without creating a new job posting.

How many candidates have the Workable Agents processed?

As of the GA release, the Workable Agents have processed more than 120,000 candidates since its initial rollout.

What is the Workable MCP Server?

The Workable MCP Server is a Model Context Protocol integration that connects Workable's recruiting and HR capabilities to AI assistants such as Claude and ChatGPT. It allows teams to manage hiring workflows directly inside their AI assistant without switching tools. It is included at no additional cost on all Workable subscription plans.

What companies use the Workable Agent?

Customers include CacheFly (CDN), Belong (UK care charity), H2 Health (multi-location healthcare), and HSI (Health and Safety Institute), among others. More than 35,000 companies globally use the broader Workable platform.

How Are the Workable Agents Priced?

The Agents use a pay-as-you-go credit model tied to specific recruiting actions:

Action Credits Required Initial applicant screening 1 credit Candidate sourcing 2 credits Candidate chat 10 credits

Every Workable plan includes 3,000 free AI credits. Additional credits are available in the following volume bundles:

Bundle size Price per credit

5,000 credits $0.12 10,000 credits $0.10 50,000 credits $0.095

Press contact:

Brendan Jeannetti

brendan.jeannetti@workable.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a652f0e-53d1-4ebb-b84e-8a99d94e7abc