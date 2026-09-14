The first AEO-certified PR agency in the United States sets an October 1st launch date for its AI Agent Suite, a collection of purpose-built AI agents that automate lead generation, trust building, authority growth, and AI recommendation acquisition for professional brands across every major category

AMHERST, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Trustpoint Xposure, the first AEO-certified PR agency in the United States , today announced the October 1st public launch of its AI Agent Suite, a collection of purpose-built AI agents that the agency's most successful clients have been using in a pre-release program to generate more leads, build trust with prospective clients, close more deals, gain authority and credibility, and get recommended by AI platforms including ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews.

The October 1st launch marks the first time Trustpoint Xposure's AI Agent Suite will be available beyond the agency's pre-release client program and coincides with the start of Q4 2026, a timing the agency describes as intentional.

"Q4 is when businesses decide who is going to win the year," said David Wilder, CEO of Trustpoint Xposure. "The AI Agent Suite was built to make that decision easy. Our most successful clients have been using these agents since the pre-release program began, and the results have been extraordinary. On October 1st every business gets access to the same tools. The Q4 Business Buster campaign is our way of making sure no brand is left behind."

What the AI Agent Suite Does

The Trustpoint Xposure AI Agent Suite is a collection of purpose-built AI agents, each one designed to address a specific high-value business development outcome that professional brands consistently struggle to achieve at scale.

The Lead Generation Agent automates the identification and outreach process for qualified prospective clients, surfacing the highest-value leads in a brand's specific target market and initiating structured engagement sequences that move prospects from discovery to conversation faster than any manual process. Clients in the pre-release program report consistent increases in qualified lead volume within the first 30 days of deployment.

The Trust Builder Agent manages the structured publication and distribution of trust-building content across every platform where a brand's prospective clients evaluate expertise, including schema-tagged FAQ content, editorial placement follow-through, and entity-clear content that simultaneously builds AI citation authority. Every piece of content the Trust Builder Agent produces is structured for AI extractability, meaning it builds prospective client trust and AI citation authority simultaneously.

The Authority Agent builds and maintains the five certified AEO signals that determine whether AI platforms recommend a brand: entity clarity, Knowledge Panel development signals, editorial coverage distribution, schema architecture maintenance, and Wikipedia entity monitoring for qualifying clients. The Authority Agent is the automated backbone of the certified AEO methodology, running continuously rather than requiring campaign-by-campaign attention.

The AI Recommendation Agent monitors a brand's AI citation status across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews on a continuous basis, flagging citation gaps, identifying competitive displacement, and triggering the specific signal responses that maintain and improve AI citation authority as the AI search landscape evolves. Brands using the AI Recommendation Agent in the pre-release program describe it as having a dedicated AI visibility manager running 24 hours a day.

The Deal Closer Agent supports the conversion of AI-directed inbound leads, prospective clients who arrive having already been recommended by an AI platform, with structured trust reinforcement sequences that accelerate the conversion timeline from first contact to signed engagement. For brands whose pre-release AI citation authority improvements are producing AI-directed inbound, the Deal Closer Agent is the tool that captures the value that authority improvement generates.

Q: What makes the Trustpoint Xposure AI Agent Suite different from other AI tools available to businesses in 2026?

A: Every AI tool in the market addresses one function: lead generation, content creation, CRM automation, or social media scheduling. The Trustpoint Xposure AI Agent Suite is the only collection of AI agents built specifically around the certified AEO methodology that produces AI citation authority, meaning every agent is designed to simultaneously address a direct business development outcome and build the machine-readable authority signals that make AI platforms recommend the brand. A lead generation agent that also builds AI citation authority. A trust-building agent that also produces schema-tagged, AI-extractable content. A deal-closing agent that captures the conversion value of AI-directed inbound. No other AI tool suite on the market combines direct business development automation with certified AEO signal building in a single integrated system.

The October 1st Launch: Why Q4 and Why Now

The October 1st launch date reflects a deliberate strategic alignment between the AI Agent Suite's capabilities and the business development urgency that Q4 creates for every professional brand.

Q4 is the quarter when the brands that have been building AI citation authority throughout 2026 begin converting that authority into measurable business outcomes, AI-directed inbound leads arriving pre-credentialed, referral networks amplified by AI citation authority, and competitive positioning consolidated as year-end decisions accelerate client evaluation timelines.

The brands that enter Q4 with established AI citation authority and AI Agent Suite automation in place are entering the highest-stakes business development window of the year with a structural advantage over every competitor that has not built these systems.

"October 1st is the starting gun for Q4," said David Wilder. "The brands that show up to that starting gun with the AI Agent Suite already running are not competing on the same terms as the brands that don't. We built the launch date around that reality, and we built the Q4 Business Buster campaign around making sure every business that wants that advantage can access it."

Q: How quickly does the AI Agent Suite begin producing measurable results after deployment?

A: Timeline varies by agent and by the specific gaps identified in the pre-deployment AI citation audit. The Lead Generation Agent begins surfacing qualified leads within the first week of deployment for most professional brands with an existing digital presence. The Trust Builder Agent produces Perplexity citation improvements within days of its first schema-tagged content deployment, consistent with the broader certified AEO methodology's documented timeline for schema-based improvements. The Authority Agent begins building toward Knowledge Panel generation within the first 30 days for brands with sufficient existing editorial coverage. The AI Recommendation Agent begins monitoring and flagging citation opportunities from day one of deployment. The Deal Closer Agent activates as AI-directed inbound begins arriving typically within the first 30 to 60 days for brands completing the full AI Agent Suite deployment alongside the certified AEO engagement.

The Q4 Business Buster Giveaway

To coincide with the October 1st AI Agent Suite launch, Trustpoint Xposure has announced its biggest giveaway in the agency's history, the Q4 Business Buster, offering three winners complimentary access to the full AI Agent Suite alongside a certified AEO engagement.

The first-place winner receives a full certified AEO engagement plus twelve months of AI Agent Suite access, the complete system that the agency's most successful pre-release clients have been using to generate leads, build trust, close deals, gain authority, and get recommended by AI.

The second-place winner receives a six-month certified AEO engagement plus six months of AI Agent Suite access.

The third-place winner receives a complimentary AI visibility audit plus three months of AI Agent Suite access, the complete picture of exactly where a brand stands in AI search, and the automated tools to begin closing the identified gaps.

Entries for the Q4 Business Buster giveaway are open from September 1st through September 30th, 2026.

Q: Who should enter the Q4 Business Buster giveaway, and what does entering require?

A: The Q4 Business Buster giveaway is open to any professional brand, legal, medical, financial, technology, real estate, consulting, or any other professional service category that wants to enter Q4 2026 with the AI citation authority and AI agent automation that the agency's most successful clients are already using. The profile takes approximately ten minutes to complete and serves as the foundation for the personalized AI visibility audit that every entrant receives regardless of whether they win. There is no purchase required to enter. Every entrant receives a complimentary AI visibility audit documenting their current AI citation status across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity , and Google AI Overviews.

FAQs

Q: What is the Trustpoint Xposure AI Agent Suite?

A: The Trustpoint Xposure AI Agent Suite is a collection of five purpose-built AI agents, the Lead Generation Agent, the Trust Builder Agent, the Authority Agent, the AI Recommendation Agent, and the Deal Closer Agent, designed to automate the specific business development outcomes that the agency's certified AEO methodology produces for professional brands. Each agent addresses one high-value outcome- lead generation, trust building, authority growth, AI recommendation monitoring, and deal conversion while simultaneously building the machine-readable authority signals that determine AI citation authority across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews.

Q: When does the AI Agent Suite launch publicly?

A: October 1st 2026, the first day of Q4. The AI Agent Suite has been available to a pre-release client program since earlier in 2026. October 1st marks the first date it will be available to all professional brands regardless of existing agency relationship.

Q: How does the AI Agent Suite integrate with the certified AEO methodology?

A: The AI Agent Suite is built on top of the certified AEO methodology, meaning every agent is designed to simultaneously address a direct business development outcome and build or maintain the five certified AI citation signals. The Authority Agent automates the ongoing signal maintenance that the certified methodology requires. The Trust Builder Agent produces content structured for both prospective client trust and AI citation authority simultaneously. The AI Recommendation Agent monitors citation status and triggers signal responses as the AI search landscape evolves. The integration is not optional; the AI Agent Suite is designed to run as a system alongside the certified methodology, not as a standalone tool.

Q: What is the Q4 Business Buster giveaway?

A: The Q4 Business Buster is the biggest giveaway in Trustpoint Xposure's history, offering three winners complimentary access to the AI Agent Suite alongside certified AEO engagements valued at significant investment levels. First place receives a full certified AEO engagement plus twelve months of AI Agent Suite access. Second place receives six months of certified AEO engagement plus six months of AI Agent Suite access. Third place receives a complimentary AI visibility audit plus three months of AI Agent Suite access.

Q: Is there a cost to enter the Q4 Business Buster giveaway?

A: No. There is no purchase required to enter. Every entrant receives a complimentary AI visibility audit, documenting their current AI citation status across all four major platforms, regardless of whether they win.

Q: What is Trustpoint Xposure?

A: Trustpoint Xposure is the first AEO-certified PR agency in the United States, a PR and Answer Engine Optimization agency headquartered in New York. The agency helps professional brands build AI citation authority across ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews through its certified five-signal methodology and now its AI Agent Suite. The agency has conducted more than 200 professional AI citation audits and holds the first AEO certification standard in the PR industry. More information is available at www.trustpointxposure.com .

About Trustpoint Xposure

Trustpoint Xposure is the first AEO-certified PR agency in the United States, a PR and Answer Engine Optimization agency headquartered in New York. The agency helps professional brands build AI citation authority and automate business development outcomes through its certified five-signal AEO methodology and AI Agent Suite. The agency has conducted more than 200 professional AI citation audits across legal, medical, financial, technology, and real estate sectors.

Media Contact:

Jack Smith

Media Director

Trustpoint Xposure

contact@trustpointxposure.com

SOURCE: Trustpoint Xposure

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/trustpoint-xposure-the-first-aeo-certified-pr-agency-announces-october-1st-unv-1219906