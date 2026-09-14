Fragrance Creators Association Names Ivanna Yang Vice President, Government Affairs

Veteran advocate across biotechnology, sustainability, and consumer products joins the national voice of fragrance as Washington redraws chemicals, trade, and innovation policy

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Fragrance Creators Association (FCA), the principal trade association representing the full fragrance value chain in North America, today announced that Ivanna Yang has joined the association as Vice President, Government Affairs. Yang will lead FCA's advocacy before Congress, the Administration, and the states, including the association's work with the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, and will steward ScentPAC, the fragrance industry's political action committee.

Her arrival comes at a pivotal moment: federal and state policymakers are weighing decisions on chemicals policy, trade, and ingredient transparency, and as biotechnology transforms how fragrance ingredients are designed.

"Ivanna has spent her career in the arenas where our industry's future is being decided: biotechnology, sustainability, transparency, and trade. She has a record of results in every one of them," said Farah K. Ahmed, President & CEO of Fragrance Creators Association. "In a capital that runs on relationships, hers are the calls that get returned, on both sides of the aisle and across the agencies that matter most to our members. As the rules for chemicals, trade, and innovation are rewritten, Ivanna will ensure this industry continues in our frontier position."

Yang most recently served as Vice President of Government Affairs at the Organic Trade Association, where she led federal advocacy for the U.S. organic sector on the farm bill, appropriations, and tax and trade policy. Previously, she headed government affairs at Geno, a biotechnology company pioneering new materials development, and held senior public affairs and advocacy roles at a beauty company at the forefront of modernizing cosmetic regulation. Among the most connected advocates in consumer product, biotechnology, and agriculture policy, Yang brings trusted relationships spanning Capitol Hill, the executive branch, and the statehouses - and a track record of convening coalitions across industries. She holds a J.D. from The George Washington University Law School.

"What sets Fragrance Creators apart is its conviction that a trade association is a strategic partner to business, not a service provider," said Yang. "This team is redefining the future of advocacy, anticipating policy before it arrives and measuring value the way companies should - an association reputation that delivers influence where it matters - responsible industry growth. I'm honored to join that work and eager to deliver for FCA's members."

About Fragrance Creators Association

Fragrance Creators Association is the trade association representing the fragrance industry. The association also represents fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators' member companies are diverse, including large, medium, and small-sized companies that create, manufacture, and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance, and industrial and institutional products, as well as those that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, fragranceconservatory.com, a comprehensive digital resource for high-quality fragrance information.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Laura Nichols

Fragrance Creators Association

lnichols@fragrancecreators.org

SOURCE: Fragrance Creators Association

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/fragrance-creators-association-names-ivanna-yang-vice-president-government-affairs-1220517