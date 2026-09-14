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ACCESS Newswire
14.09.2026 17:02 Uhr
175 Leser
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SCS Global Services: COMPLIMENTARY WEBINAR - Beyond the Standard: Turning LSRS & FLAG Into Supply-Chain Advantage in 2027

COMPLIMENTARY WEBINAR

Beyond the Standard: Turning LSRS & FLAG Into Supply-Chain Advantage in 2027

September 30, 2026

11AM PT | 2PM ET

REGISTER

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / The new Land Sector and Removals Standard (LSRS) takes effect January 1, 2027, and most food, agriculture, retail, and CPG companies are still determining how to operationalize compliance across complex supply chains. At the same time, evolving climate disclosure expectations and increasing demand for auditable, verifiable, defensible environmental data are raising the stakes for organizations that source from land-intensive value chains.

Running in tandem, the Science Based Targets initiative's (SBTi) Forest, Land and Agriculture (FLAG) Target-Setting Guidance's recent update in March 2026 now is well-aligned with LSRS, adding a new layer of uncharted actionability and corporate accountability for companies in many sectors.

Companies are challenged with figuring out how to navigate these two frameworks and find ways to make adoption beneficial to their corporate goals,

Fresh off Climate Week NYC, SCS Consulting's Director of Climate Solutions, Nick Betts, will go past the "what" of LSRS and FLAG to the part nobody's solving: how do you actually implement LSRS and FLAG without it collapsing into a painful reporting exercise?

In 20 minutes, Nick will unpack the four barriers that will make or break 2027 programs:

Data and Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) readiness

Diluted impact across supply sheds

Multiple companies reporting on the same farms

Farmer economics that are often underfunded

Nick will lay out a practical path through each barrier, built on pre-competitive, supply-shed collaboration that's already working in the field.

You'll leave with:

A clear read on what LSRS actually changes

The five moves to make before 2027

A smarter way to build supply chains that are more resilient, traceable, and defensible

Join us Wednesday, September 30, 2026 · 2:00 PM ET - the week after Climate Week NYC · 20-min talk + 10-min live Q&A.

REGISTER

Find more stories and multimedia from SCS Global Services at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/complimentary-webinar-beyond-the-standard-turning-lsrs-and-flag-1220520

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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