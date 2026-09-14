Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Members of the CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM") team, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the successful completion of CI GAM's acquisition of Invesco Canada.





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This transaction marks an important milestone for CI GAM, as it further strengthens its position as one of Canada's leading investment managers by expanding its ETF platform, broadening its product offering, and enhancing the firm's ability to serve investors and advisors across the country.

CI GAM is one of Canada's largest ETF providers, with approximately $37 billion in ETF assets under management as of June 30, 2026. The lineup includes 207 ETFs across beta, smart beta, asset allocation, managed volatility, active, liquid alternatives, digital assets, covered calls, cash management, ESG and thematic strategies.

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