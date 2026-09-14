C-suite confidence surges across every major measure, while internal capacity and ROI discipline continue to temper the pace of enterprise adoption

Mindbreeze, a leading global provider of AI-based knowledge management solutions, today announced the results of its 2H 2026 GenAI Confidence Index Report. The study reveals the first broad-based recovery in enterprise sentiment toward Generative AI since the sharp correction recorded in 1H 2026. While senior executives are regaining confidence in GenAI's industry-level and company-specific potential, the report shows organizations remain far more disciplined than they were in 2025, tempering renewed optimism with continued scrutiny of ROI, internal capacity, and governance.

The study finds that confidence in GenAI is improving across nearly every measure tracked in the report, from industry-level sentiment to company-specific benefit to implementation capability. The rebound is most pronounced among C-suite leaders, whose confidence outpaced every other management tier this period. Middle management, which often owns delivery and integration, continues to trail senior leadership, preserving a meaningful gap between strategic conviction and execution-level confidence even as sentiment improves across the organization.

"Six months ago, enterprises were recalibrating. Today, they're rebuilding, but on more disciplined terms," said Daniel Fallmann, CEO and founder of Mindbreeze. "Confidence is returning because organizations are getting more realistic about what GenAI actually requires: governance, trusted enterprise knowledge, and a clear line to measurable ROI. The winners in this next phase won't be the companies that adopted GenAI first. They'll be the companies that can prove it works."

Below is a section of the top findings: click here for the full report

Insight: C-Suite Confidence Rebounds Sharply

Industry-level confidence among C-suite respondents jumped from 60 percent to 72 percent, a 12-point gain that outpaced every other management tier.

Senior leadership is re-accelerating its strategic conviction in GenAI faster than the rest of the organization, widening the gap between executive optimism and execution-level caution.

Insight: Implementation Confidence Records the Strongest Overall Recovery

Confidence in organizational ability to implement GenAI increased from 38 percent to 44 percent, the sharpest rebound of any measure tracked in the report.

The reversal is significant because implementation capability was the measure that deteriorated most sharply during the 1H 2026 correction.

Insight: Internal Capacity Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Barrier

Respondents citing "No team to implement GenAI" rose from 21 percent to 27 percent, the largest increase among all listed barriers, while cost concerns rose from 12 percent to 16 percent.

As confidence in GenAI itself recovers, organizational capacity and resourcing, not skepticism about the technology, are emerging as the primary constraints on adoption.

Methodology

The 2H 2026 GenAI Confidence Index survey was conducted online within the United States and Europe between June 15, 2026 and August 18, 2026 among a sample of 21,500 managers and executives who indicated they participate in business strategy discussions for their company. Of the 21,500 sample size, 1,936 respondents completed the survey.

All sample surveys and polls, whether or not they use probability sampling, are subject to multiple sources of error which are most often not possible to quantify or estimate, including sampling error, coverage error, error associated with nonresponse, error associated with question wording and response options, and post-survey weighting and adjustments.

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a leader in enterprise AI and knowledge management, helping global organizations make sense of complex information landscapes. By combining a deep understanding of enterprise data, security, and business processes, Mindbreeze enables companies to turn knowledge into a strategic asset that drives better decisions, stronger experiences, and sustainable operational impact.

Learn more at www.mindbreeze.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Mindbreeze

Britney Chandler

+312 300 6745

pr@mindbreeze.com