Luxe Brands Inc: KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN ANNOUNCES RETAIL EXPANSION INTO SEPHORA WITH HER GLOBALLY ACCLAIMED FRAGRANCE PORTFOLIO WITH LUXE BRANDS

The Entrepreneur Brings Her Fragrance Portfolio to the Premier Beauty Retailer This September

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global icon Khloé Kardashian is set to expand her rapidly growing fragrance empire with an official launch at Sephora on September 14, 2026. In partnership with Luxe Brands, this major retail expansion brings Khloé's luxurious scent portfolio - XO Khloé, Almost Always, and the newly debuted XO BLUE - to Sephora customers across the United States and Canada.

The launch marks a defining milestone for the brand, reinforcing Kardashian's position as a dominant force in the global beauty industry. The brand will be featured in 1,300 Sephora US and Sephora Kohl's doors across the US and will serve as the exclusive retailer for Khloé Kardashian Fragrances in the Canadian market.

This North American debut with Sephora serves as a strategic springboard for rapid international scaling, establishing a blueprint to seamlessly extend the fragrance portfolio into the world's most dynamic beauty hubs-including Mexico, Brazil, India, and key markets across Asia. By leveraging Sephora's elevated retail framework and high-visibility media presence across the US and Canada to validate consumer demand, LUXE Brands and Khloé Kardashian are positioned to capitalize on rising global appetite for prestige fragrances.

"Sephora is such an iconic destination for beauty discovery, and I am so excited to bring my fragrance collection to their community," says Khloé Kardashian. "Creating these scents has been a deeply personal journey for me. I wanted to build a portfolio that offers a transportive and memorable experience and Sephora is the perfect partner to help tell that story."

"The Sephora expansion for Khloe's fragrance portfolio will be supported with a comprehensive 360-degree media campaign across key consumer touchpoints-from paid social and digital to out-of-home and strategic media partnerships" says Noreen Dodge Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer for LUXE Brands. The campaign will also leverage high-impact entertainment adjacencies, including video placements surrounding the new season of Hulu's The Kardashians, reinforcing that Khloé's fragrances are now available at SEPHORA while driving awareness, discovery, and engagement at scale.

The collection will be available on Sephora.com and in-store starting September 14, 2026.

About Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian is an entrepreneur, executive producer, and one of the most widely recognized figures in digital media. She serves as an Executive Producer for her family's global Hulu hit, The Kardashians, as well as her new Hulu series focusing on her inner circle, The Girls. Her podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, delivers candid, unfiltered conversations to a global audience.

Expanding her business empire into the lifestyle and food sectors, Khloé recently launched Khloud Foods, a health-conscious, protein-packed snack brand. This venture reflects her ongoing commitment to wellness and addresses a gap she identified for clean, family-friendly snack options. In addition to her business ventures, she debuted her first solo fragrance, XO KHLOÉ, followed by Almost Always and her latest scent, XO BLUE, which have quickly become celebrated milestones in her career.

About LUXE Brands, Inc.

LUXE Brands, Inc. is a global, prestige beauty company dedicated to developing world-class beauty brands that inspire consumers around the world. With its corporate office in Florida and a creative hub in New York, LUXE Brands has earned numerous awards for its innovative approach to design, marketing, and brand building with a digital-first ethos.

LUXE's portfolio includes Ariana Grande, Khloé Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, Eau de Juice by Cosmopolitan, and a licensing partnership with General Motors on the Hummer brand.

About Sephora

Sephora is the world's leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With a mission to create an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspire fearlessness in its community, Sephora operates over 2,700 stores in 35 countries worldwide.

CONTACT: Emily Beagen Full Picture ebeagen@fullpic.com

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