Network Automation Market worth $14.42 billion by 2032 | Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Network Automation Market will grow from USD 8.69 billion in 2026 to USD 14.42 billion by 2032, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period.

Browse market data 350 Tables and 60 Figures spread through 309 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Network Automation Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Network Automation Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2032

2020-2032 2025 Market Size: USD 7.88 billion

USD 7.88 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 8.69 billion

USD 8.69 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 14.42 billion

USD 14.42 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 8.8%

Network Automation Market Trends & Insights:

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow the fastest from 2026 to 2032.

The services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5%.

The data center networks segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Orchestration automation is set to be the largest segment.

The enterprise segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

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The increasing scale and diversity of network infrastructure are encouraging organizations to replace fragmented, manual operating processes with centralized and programmable approaches to network management.

Enterprises are managing a growing mix of data center, cloud, branch, edge, and virtualized infrastructure, increasing the number of configuration and operational activities that must be coordinated across the network. Automation helps organizations standardize these activities, accelerate service deployment, and improve consistency across distributed environments. The increasing use of APIs, orchestration platforms, infrastructure-as-code, and software-defined networking is further integrating network operations with broader IT management and application delivery processes. In addition, the growth of cloud-native workloads and AI-intensive computing is increasing demand for networks that can dynamically accommodate changing traffic patterns and resource requirements. Organizations are also moving toward proactive network operations through greater use of analytics, observability, predictive capabilities, and automated remediation. These developments are strengthening the role of network automation in improving operational agility and supporting scalable infrastructure, while integration with legacy environments and the availability of specialized technical expertise remain important considerations for adoption.

Based on network automation type, the AI-driven network automation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

AI-driven network automation is expected to register the highest growth as organizations seek to move from predefined automation workflows toward more adaptive and intelligent network operations. Unlike conventional automation approaches that primarily execute predetermined tasks, AI-driven solutions can analyze network telemetry, identify unusual behavior, and support decisions related to configuration, performance, and resource utilization.

The integration of machine learning and advanced analytics enables network teams to identify potential issues earlier and prioritize corrective actions based on network conditions. AI-driven automation can also support automated root-cause analysis and remediation, reducing the time required to resolve operational incidents. As networks become increasingly distributed and generate larger volumes of operational data, these capabilities are becoming more relevant for maintaining performance across complex infrastructure. The growing adoption of AI-enabled observability and autonomous network management is therefore expected to accelerate demand for AI-driven network automation across enterprises and service providers.

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Based on end user, the enterprise segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The enterprise segment is expected to maintain the largest share of the network automation market as organizations across industries continue to modernize their network infrastructure and streamline IT operations. Large enterprises increasingly operate across multiple offices, data centers, cloud environments, and remote locations, making consistent network management more challenging through manual processes. Network automation allows enterprises to standardize configuration and provisioning activities, reduce repetitive operational work, and improve visibility across distributed infrastructure. It also enables network teams to respond more rapidly to changing application and connectivity requirements while maintaining established policies and operational controls.

The increasing integration of network operations with cloud management, DevOps, IT service management, and security processes is further expanding enterprise use cases. Financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and government organizations are consequently adopting automation to improve infrastructure scalability and operational efficiency. As enterprises continue transitioning toward hybrid and software-defined environments, demand for network automation platforms and associated services is expected to remain strong.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth in the network automation market, supported by rapid expansion of digital infrastructure and increasing investments in cloud, data centers, telecommunications, and enterprise connectivity. Organizations across major economies are modernizing network infrastructure to support growing digital workloads and increasingly distributed IT environments. The expansion of data center capacity and cloud services is creating a need for automated provisioning, configuration, and network optimization across large-scale infrastructure.

Telecommunications providers are also adopting software-driven network architectures to improve service deployment and manage increasingly complex network environments. In addition, the growing deployment of edge infrastructure and advanced enterprise applications is increasing the number of geographically distributed network resources that require centralized management. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are contributing to regional expansion through investments in digital infrastructure and network modernization. As enterprises and service providers increasingly prioritize scalable operations and faster service delivery, the adoption of network automation solutions is expected to accelerate across the region.

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Top Companies in Network Automation Market:

The Top Companies in Network Automation Market include are Cisco (US), IBM (US), HPE (US), Huawei (China), Broadcom (US), Arista Networks (US), Nokia (Finland), Ericsson (Sweden), Extreme Networks (US), and Fujitsu (Japan).

Network Automation Market - Investment & funding + Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The network automation market is attracting investment as enterprises and service providers seek to modernize increasingly distributed and complex network environments. Investment is increasingly focused on AI-driven network operations, network orchestration, cloud-native management, observability, intent-based networking, and autonomous network capabilities. Vendors are also strengthening automation portfolios through acquisitions and technology integrations that combine networking infrastructure with AI, analytics, security, and software capabilities. The completion of HPE's acquisition of Juniper Networks in July 2025 is a major example, creating a broader AI-native networking portfolio spanning hardware, software, security, and services. In parallel, vendors such as Nokia and Ericsson are expanding investments in AI-driven and closed-loop automation to support the transition toward autonomous networks.

Revenue Shift Context

The network automation market is gradually shifting from standalone configuration and provisioning tools toward integrated software platforms and services that automate the complete network operations lifecycle. Traditional automation remains important for provisioning, configuration, and repetitive network tasks; however, a growing proportion of value is moving toward orchestration, observability, AI-driven analytics, intent-based operations, and automated remediation. The integration of automation with cloud infrastructure, data center networking, SD-WAN, security, and IT service management is expanding the role of automation beyond individual network devices. This shift is also increasing the importance of software-led and subscription-based offerings, particularly as enterprises seek centralized management across hybrid and multi-vendor environments. AI-native networking is further accelerating this transition by enabling networks to analyze operational data and support increasingly autonomous decision-making.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the network automation market are increasingly centered on AI-native networking, SD-WAN, network orchestration, observability, and autonomous operations. Large networking and technology companies are using acquisitions to expand their software capabilities and strengthen their positions across enterprise, data center, cloud, and telecommunications networks. HPE completed its acquisition of Juniper Networks in July 2025 for approximately USD 13.4 billion, combining HPE's networking portfolio with Juniper's AI-native networking capabilities and significantly expanding HPE's networking business. Arista Networks acquired the VeloCloud SD-WAN portfolio from Broadcom in July 2025, strengthening its campus and branch networking capabilities and adding zero-touch operations, proactive monitoring, and automated troubleshooting.

NETWORK AUTOMATION MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, MARCH 2024-JULY 2025

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description July 2025 Acquisition HPE (US) Juniper Networks (US) HPE acquired Juniper Networks, a leader in AI-native networks. The combination positions HPE to capture the growing AI and hybrid cloud market opportunity by creating an industry-leading cloud-native and AI-driven IT portfolio, including a full, modern networking stack. July 2025 Acquisition Arista Networks (US) Broadcom (US) Arista acquired the VeloCloud SD-WAN portfolio from Broadcom, adding cloud-delivered SD-WAN, secure branch connectivity, centralized orchestration, zero-touch operations, proactive monitoring, and automated troubleshooting to Arista's client-to-cloud networking portfolio. April 2024 Acquisition Cisco (US) Isovalent (US) Cisco acquired Isovalent, a leader in open-source cloud-native networking and security. This marks a significant step forward in Cisco's commitment to define the future of secure, multicloud networking. Isovalent's innovative technologies will become a cornerstone of the Cisco Security Cloud vision, an AI-driven, cloud-delivered, integrated security platform designed to accommodate organizations of any size, offering cutting-edge protection against threats in a multicloud world. March 2024 Acquisition IBM (US) Pliant (US) IBM acquired Pliant to strengthen network and IT infrastructure automation. Pliant added low-code, API-driven automation, third-party integrations, infrastructure provisioning, traffic management, and configuration automation capabilities to IBM's networking software portfolio. Its capabilities subsequently evolved into IBM Rapid Network Automation/Rapid Infrastructure Automation and IBM Concert Workflows.

Company Revenue Share Details

The network automation market has a relatively concentrated competitive landscape, with large networking and technology vendors accounting for a substantial portion of market activity. Cisco maintains a leading position through its broad portfolio spanning network automation, orchestration, observability, and enterprise and service-provider networking. HPE has strengthened its position following the integration of Juniper Networks, adding Juniper's AI-native networking, Mist AI, and data center automation capabilities to its portfolio. IBM, Huawei, and VMware also maintain significant positions through hybrid-cloud automation, AI-driven network operations, telecom networking, and software-defined infrastructure. MarketsandMarkets identifies Cisco, HPE, IBM, Huawei, and Broadcom (VMware) as the leading five companies, collectively accounting for an estimated 40-50% of the network automation market.

The competitive landscape extends beyond these large vendors to include Arista Networks, Nokia, Ericsson, Extreme Networks, Fujitsu, NetBrain Technologies, Forward Networks, SolarWinds, Itential, and other specialized automation providers. These companies compete through differentiated capabilities in data center automation, telecom orchestration, AI-driven operations, network observability, intent-based networking, and multi-vendor automation. The growing convergence of networking, AI, cloud infrastructure, and security is creating opportunities for both established vendors and specialized providers to capture additional automation spending.

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