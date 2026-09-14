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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2026 17:10 Uhr
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Flashforge Launches CJ270, the World's First Desktop Full-Color 3D Printer at $3,999

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flashforge today launched the $3,999 CJ270 desktop full-color 3D printer, now available to order throughFlashforge.com, with initial shipments scheduled to begin on October 15. Using material jetting and UV curing, the system produces detailed full-color models with smooth gradients, while water-soluble support material helps simplify post-processing.

Flashforge CJ270 desktop full-color 3D printer

Color Is Printed - Not Painted

In many workflows, producing a full-color physical model has traditionally involved separate printing, painting and finishing stages, particularly when a model includes gradients,color transitions or detailed surface graphics. TheCJ270 integrates color directly into the printing process using cyan, magenta, yellow and black (CMYK) materials, together with white and transparent materials.

The system supports more than 10 million colors and layer thicknesses as fine as 7 µm, enabling smooth gradients, fine color transitions and detailed surface reproduction, while a dedicated water-soluble support material simplifies support removal from recessed areas, internal structures and other difficult-to-reach geometries.

Full-color 3D printed figurines by Flashforge CJ270

Built for Professional Full-Color Applications

The CJ270 is designed for a range of professional and creative applications:

  • Design & Product Development: Create physical prototypes that communicate form, graphics and color before production, helping teams evaluate visual concepts more efficiently.
  • IP & Character Creation: Produce figurines, character models and customized collectibles with detailed textures, gradients and color information directly in the printed model.
  • Education & Visual Communication: Create architectural models, teaching aids and other visual objects that use color to communicate information more clearly.

Beyond these applications, a dedicated water-soluble support material helps simplify post-processing for recessed areas, internal structures and other difficult-to-reach geometries.

At 697 × 410 × 405 mm, the CJ270 is designed to fit into studios, classrooms and professional workspaces while bringing full-color material jetting into a desktop-format system.

A man inspecting a full-color 3D printed model

Pricing and Availability

The Flashforge CJ270 is priced at $3,999 in the United States and is available to order through Flashforge.com starting at 12:00 AM PT on September 9, 2026.
Initial shipments are scheduled to begin on October 15, 2026. Pricing varies by market, with regional pricing available through Flashforge's local sales channels.

About Flashforge

Founded in 2011, Flashforge is a global 3D printing technology company developing accessible additive manufacturing solutions for a wide range of users and applications. Its portfolio includes 3D printers, materials and software for individual creators, educational institutions and professional teams worldwide.

Media Contact:

Jessica Zhou

pr@flashforge.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4c28fc2-2b2f-470e-8bb0-94e4b95fc2da

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b926e0b2-2085-4bc3-a12c-6e552052eff5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ece0bf1f-3202-4b1b-9711-586f7de118c6


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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