Flashforge Launches CJ270, the World's First Desktop Full-Color 3D Printer at $3,999

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flashforge today launched the $3,999 CJ270 desktop full-color 3D printer, now available to order through Flashforge.com , with initial shipments scheduled to begin on October 15. Using material jetting and UV curing, the system produces detailed full-color models with smooth gradients, while water-soluble support material helps simplify post-processing.





Color Is Printed - Not Painted

In many workflows, producing a full-color physical model has traditionally involved separate printing, painting and finishing stages, particularly when a model includes gradients,color transitions or detailed surface graphics. The CJ270 integrates color directly into the printing process using cyan, magenta, yellow and black (CMYK) materials, together with white and transparent materials.

The system supports more than 10 million colors and layer thicknesses as fine as 7 µm, enabling smooth gradients, fine color transitions and detailed surface reproduction, while a dedicated water-soluble support material simplifies support removal from recessed areas, internal structures and other difficult-to-reach geometries.





Built for Professional Full-Color Applications

The CJ270 is designed for a range of professional and creative applications:

Design & Product Development: Create physical prototypes that communicate form, graphics and color before production, helping teams evaluate visual concepts more efficiently.

Create physical prototypes that communicate form, graphics and color before production, helping teams evaluate visual concepts more efficiently. IP & Character Creation: Produce figurines, character models and customized collectibles with detailed textures, gradients and color information directly in the printed model.

Produce figurines, character models and customized collectibles with detailed textures, gradients and color information directly in the printed model. Education & Visual Communication: Create architectural models, teaching aids and other visual objects that use color to communicate information more clearly.





Beyond these applications, a dedicated water-soluble support material helps simplify post-processing for recessed areas, internal structures and other difficult-to-reach geometries.

At 697 × 410 × 405 mm, the CJ270 is designed to fit into studios, classrooms and professional workspaces while bringing full-color material jetting into a desktop-format system.





Pricing and Availability

The Flashforge CJ270 is priced at $3,999 in the United States and is available to order through Flashforge.com starting at 12:00 AM PT on September 9, 2026.

Initial shipments are scheduled to begin on October 15, 2026. Pricing varies by market, with regional pricing available through Flashforge's local sales channels.

About Flashforge

Founded in 2011, Flashforge is a global 3D printing technology company developing accessible additive manufacturing solutions for a wide range of users and applications. Its portfolio includes 3D printers, materials and software for individual creators, educational institutions and professional teams worldwide.

Media Contact:

Jessica Zhou

pr@flashforge.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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