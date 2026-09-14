Cyber Enviro-Tech Inc.: Cyber Enviro-Tech and RockerFunder Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Market Expansion, Investor Engagement and Digital Innovation

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTCQB:CETI) ("CETI" or the "Company"), an environmental technology company expanding its platform into clean energy and sustainable infrastructure, announces a strategic partnership with RockerFunder LLC, a New York based financial and marketing consultancy group, to support in CETI's investor communications, market awareness, strategic marketing initiatives, evaluation, investment and development of digital-asset opportunities.

The partnership is intended to support and complement CETI's recently announced strategic initiatives, including its definitive agreement with Air Power USA, the potential $45 million funding opportunity, and the planned formation and spin-off of a new subsidiary focused on advancing the commercialization of select CETI technologies.

Expanding CETI's Investor and Market Awareness

Through the partnership, RockerFunder will work with CETI to strengthen the Company's market visibility and investor awareness through strategic marketing, communications and business development initiatives. The collaboration will help communicate CETI's technologies, strategic initiatives and potential commercial opportunities, while providing investors, partners and other stakeholders with greater insight into the Company's business objectives and growth strategy.

RockerFunder and its associates bring capabilities in strategic communications, investor outreach, public relations, digital marketing and business development, along with experience in evaluating and improving business processes and procedures when appropriate. These efforts are intended to expand CETI's visibility, strengthen relationships with existing and prospective stakeholders, identify new business opportunities and broaden the Company's reach across the technology and investment communities.

The partnership may also include the exploration and development of digital assets and blockchain-based initiatives aligned with CETI's broader corporate, technology and marketing strategies, subject to applicable legal, regulatory and corporate requirements. RockerFunder will provide strategic guidance and take a lead role in supporting CETI's digital-asset initiatives, with the objective of creating additional channels for communication, community engagement and awareness of the Company's technologies and business objectives.

Through its network and industry relationships, RockerFunder will also seek to expand CETI's connections with institutional investors, financial analysts, registered brokers and key industry influencers across the technology and financial sectors. Together, the companies intend to strengthen CETI's communications platform and expand engagement with existing and prospective investors, strategic partners and other stakeholders.

Building on the Air Power USA Transaction

On August 24, 2026, CETI announced a definitive agreement with Air Power USA intended to accelerate the commercialization, manufacturing and deployment of Air Power USA's proprietary clean-energy technology. The transaction also builds on the previously announced Memorandum of Understanding referencing a potential $45 million funding opportunity, subject to the consolidation of the companies and satisfaction of related conditions.

The transaction is intended to establish a scalable U.S. manufacturing and distribution platform for Air Power USA's technology while expanding CETI's clean-energy commercialization opportunities and potential market reach.

CETI's latest SEC filing further describes its relationship with Air Power USA as providing exclusive rights to manufacture and distribute compressed-air-powered, zero-emission energy systems in key international markets. Together, these initiatives are intended to position CETI to pursue broader commercialization, manufacturing and distribution opportunities for its clean-energy technology portfolio.

Planned Subsidiary Spin-Off Creates Additional Shareholder Opportunity

On September 1, 2026, CETI announced plans to establish a new wholly owned subsidiary that is expected to hold and commercialize certain technologies currently within CETI.

Under the proposed structure, CETI intends to subsequently spin off the subsidiary as a separate public company and distribute shares of the new company to eligible CETI shareholders as a stock dividend. If completed as contemplated, eligible shareholders would retain their existing CETI shares while potentially receiving an ownership interest in the newly established company.

The proposed spin-off is also being evaluated as a potential pathway toward a future Nasdaq listing, subject to the development of the new company, applicable requirements and other conditions. The planned structure is intended to unlock the potential value of selected technologies while creating a dedicated platform focused on commercialization, strategic growth and shareholder value.

A Broader Strategy for Shareholder Value

The combination of CETI's environmental technology platform, Air Power USA's clean-energy technology, the planned subsidiary structure and RockerFunder and their associates strategic marketing and investor-relations capabilities represents an expanded approach to building awareness and commercial opportunities around CETI.

"Insert a CETI CEO quote here?" said Kim D. Southworth, CEO of Cyber Enviro-Tech.

"We see a strong opportunity to increase awareness of CETI's technology portfolio, expand its investor and market presence, and better communicate the commercial potential of its technologies and strategic initiatives," said Julie Curry, President of RockerFunder. "We look forward to helping CETI broaden its reach, strengthen key relationships and support its continued growth."

Richard Barsom, Independent Strategy Consultant to RockerFunder, added, "Our goal is to expand CETI's investor and business community through strategic marketing, investor outreach, public relations and innovative digital initiatives, creating stronger channels for engagement as the Company advances its commercialization and growth strategy."

About Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc.

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTCQB: CETI) is an environmental technology company focused on sustainable solutions for environmental remediation and clean-energy applications. The Company develops and deploys technologies designed to address environmental and infrastructure challenges across domestic and international markets.

About RockerFunder LLC

RockerFunder LLC is a New York-based financial growth and marketing consultancy providing strategic advisory, investor outreach, public relations, digital marketing and related services to emerging companies. Founded more than a decade ago, RockerFunder and its associates support select private and public companies with market positioning, investor engagement, business development and strategic communications designed to expand visibility and support growth.

The firm also works with companies exploring innovative digital-asset and blockchain initiatives, helping clients develop strategic approaches that complement their broader corporate, marketing and growth objectives.

Agreement Terms

Effective as of the date of this press release, CETI has entered into a six-month consulting agreement with RockerFunder LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, CETI is scheduled to compensate RockerFunder $2,500 per month in cash, along with 325,000 restricted shares of CETI common stock per month, subject to applicable regulatory requirements and the vesting provisions of the agreement.

The agreement may be extended or concluded by mutual agreement of the parties in accordance with its terms.

For inquiries, please contact: info@rockerfunder.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding anticipated transactions, financing, commercialization, partnerships, digital-asset initiatives, corporate structures and future business opportunities. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The proposed subsidiary spin-off, funding arrangements and other strategic initiatives remain subject to applicable conditions, approvals and other requirements.

Investor / Media Contact:

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc.

6991 E. Camelback Road, Suite D-300

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

866-687-6856

www.cyber-envirotech.com

SOURCE: Cyber Enviro-Tech Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/cyber-enviro-tech-and-rockerfunder-form-strategic-partnership-to-accelerate-mark-1220539