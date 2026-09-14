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WKN: A418NB | ISIN: CNE100006WS8 | Ticker-Symbol: C7A0
Tradegate
14.09.26 | 17:19
60,69 Euro
+1,20 % +0,72
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
Hong Kong 50
RENIXX
1-Jahres-Chart
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,0660,9718:18
60,0360,6718:18
PR Newswire
14.09.2026 17:36 Uhr
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Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL): CATL Launches TECTRANS II at IAA Transportation 2026 to Accelerate Global Commercial Vehicle Electrification

HANOVER, Germany, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) today unveiled TECTRANS II, its next-generation commercial vehicle battery solution, at IAA Transportation 2026 in Hanover.

"Commercial vehicle electrification is emerging as the third wave of the global energy transition," said Akin Li, Executive President of CATL Overseas Business. "Across products, energy, services and ecosystem, CATL is poised to work with partners around the world to catch this third wave."

TECTRANS II: A Modular Platform Built for Commercial Vehicle Electrification

Scenario Adaptability: Designed for diverse commercial vehicle applications and operating requirements.

  • One platform for multiple scenarios: By configuring different numbers of standardized battery packs, TECTRANS II can meet different energy capacity and payload requirements and support a maximum driving range of up to 1,000 kilometers.
  • Flexible technology routes: The platform is compatible with both e-axle and central-drive architectures and supports flexible switching between charging and battery swapping.
  • One Configuration, Lifetime Compatibility: The platform standardizes external dimensions, electrical interfaces and communication protocols while allowing battery technologies and pack designs to evolve. This enables both new and existing vehicle models to benefit from future upgrades without major changes to the vehicle platform.
  • The modular design helps OEMs shorten vehicle development cycles by 50% and reduce R&D costs by 60% to 70%, supporting faster model launches and lower adaptation costs.

Lifecycle Economics: Designed to deliver stronger economics across the entire vehicle lifecycle.

  • Faster payback: The modular platform eliminates the need to develop dedicated battery systems for each vehicle model, helping OEMs reduce development costs, shorten launch timelines and lower early-stage investment risk.
  • Higher operating returns: TECTRANS II improves fleet economics in three ways.
    • Higher energy density: Boasting a gravimetric energy density of 170 Wh/kg, around 13% above the industry average, the battery enables vehicles to carry approximately 0.6 tonnes of additional payload at the same battery capacity.
    • Longer Range, Faster Charging: Its maximum configuration offers up to 1,000 km of range and 80% charging in 25 minutes with megawatt-level fast charging, minimizing downtime on long-haul routes.
    • Higher energy efficiency: The world's first full-tab low-impedance design enables 96% system round-trip efficiency (RTE), reducing charging losses and delivering more usable energy for daily operations.
  • Stronger residual value: The TECTRANS II battery for heavy-duty trucks is engineered for a 12-year, 1.5-million-kilometer service life with 70% capacity retention, helping support stronger residual value for fleet assets.

Safety and Reliability: Built to withstand real-world commercial operations.

  • Robust physical protection:
    • Hot-formed steel upper cover: Withstands repeated stepping by an 180-kilogram adult 10,000 times without deformation.
    • Ultra-strong bottom plate: Delivers 1,000 J impact resistance to protect the battery pack from road impacts.
    • High-strength enclosure protection: Uses an extruded-aluminum enclosure with crush-resistant ribs, delivering lateral crush strength up to 250 kN.
    • 15-year corrosion resistance: Supports long-term operation in coastal environments and cold regions.
    • Maintenance-friendly design: Maintains IPXXB protection with the main connectors connected or disconnected, enhancing high-voltage safety during maintenance.
  • System redundancy:
    • Architecture redundancy: Multi-branch independent BMS control enables the system to isolate a failed branch while the remaining branches continue to supply power.
    • Precise fault diagnosis: Proprietary insulation fault-location technology can distinguish whether an insulation issue comes from the battery or other vehicle components, enabling faster troubleshooting.
    • Cybersecurity protection: Multi-layer protection from chip hardware and software programs to the vehicle system, following international information security standards throughout development.

TECTRANS II reflects CATL's long-term commitment to continuous innovation and consistent product quality. In addition, backed by real-world operating experience and rigorous validation, including full-vehicle torsion and external fire testing, the platform is designed for safety, reliability and long service life in demanding commercial vehicle operations.

Partnering to Build Green Freight Corridors Across Europe

At the show, CATL also signed an MoU with DHL Group. Building on the pair's September 2024 agreement, the MoU will see the two companies develop Green Freight Corridors across Europe. The partners will leverage DHL's logistics network, operational expertise and real-world transport requirements alongside CATL's battery technology and electrification ecosystem. They will also work with OEMs and other partners to co-develop purpose-built electric vehicles and launch pilot deployments.

"Commercial vehicle electrification will unfold over more than a decade," said Zhu Lingbo, CTO of CATL Global Business Unit. "With our deep technological expertise and long-term commitment, CATL is ready to be the most reliable partner for customers worldwide and for the global electrification of freight transport."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/catl-launches-tectrans-ii-at-iaa-transportation-2026-to-accelerate-global-commercial-vehicle-electrification-302877817.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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