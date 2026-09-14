Sandoz Group AG
/ Key word(s): Bond
MEDIA RELEASE
Basel, 14 September, 2026 - Sandoz (SIX:SDZ/OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, today announced the issuance of a EUR 500 million bond with a coupon of 4.835% and a maturity of 12 years, for general corporate purposes including the refinancing of existing debt.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sandoz Group AG
|Centralbahnstrasse 4
|4051 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.sandoz.com
|ISIN:
|CH1243598427
|Valor:
|124359842
|EQS News ID:
|2398932
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2398932 14.09.2026 CET/CEST