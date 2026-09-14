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PR Newswire
14.09.2026 17:54 Uhr
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Tembo launches market-leading 5.5% Cash ISA for homebuyers and remortgagers

New HomeSaver Cash ISA offers a boosted 5.5% AER to customers who buy, move or remortgage through Tembo

  • New Cash ISA offers a market-leading 5.5% AER (variable), including a conditional mortgage bonus, for savers planning to buy their first home, move or remortgage
  • A saver with a £30,000 balance could earn more than £250 extra interest over one year compared with the next best rate currently available
  • No cap on transfers-in or existing ISA balances, giving customers the opportunity to earn the boosted rate on larger sums

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --Tembo, the award-winning mortgage and savings platform, has launched its HomeSaver Cash ISA, offering a market-leading 5.5% AER (variable) to savers who go on to buy, move home or remortgage through Tembo.

The account combines a 2.8% AER variable base rate with a 2.7% AER fixed conditional HomeSaver bonus, payable after 12 months when the customer completes a mortgage through Tembo within three years of opening the account.

Based on a £30,000 balance held for one year, Tembo calculates that savers could earn more than £250 in additional interest compared with the next best Cash ISA rate currently available.*

Unlike many headline savings deals, there is no cap on ISA transfers-in or existing ISA balances, meaning customers transferring Cash ISA savings built up over previous tax years can earn the boosted rate on a substantially larger balance than just the current annual ISA allowance.

Customers also have unlimited access to their savings without penalties.

Richard Dana, founder and CEO of Tembo, said: "Getting the best possible return on your savings can make a real difference when buying a new home. Our HomeSaver Cash ISA is designed to make your money work harder, while also giving customers support when they're ready to make their plans a reality. Savers get a competitive tax-free return, complete flexibility over their money and access to Tembo's award-winning mortgage advice when they're ready to buy, move or remortgage."

How the Tembo HomeSaver Cash ISA works

Customers can open an account and deposit up to their remaining annual ISA allowance, or transfer existing Cash ISA balances held elsewhere.

They earn a 2.8% AER variable base rate, paid monthly, while building a 2.7% AER fixed (conditional) HomeSaver bonus over 12 months.

Customers who complete a purchase, home move or remortgage using Tembo's award-winning mortgage service within three years of opening the account qualify for the bonus, which is paid into their Cash ISA after the 12-month bonus period.

The account offers unlimited withdrawals without penalties, while Tembo's mortgage advice is fee-free.

Eligible deposits are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme up to £120,000 per person, per authorised firm.

For more information about Tembo, please visit: www.tembomoney.com

*Rate comparison accurate as of 1 September 2026 and based on a £30,000 balance held for one year. Shows Tembo HomeSaver Cash ISA (5.5% AER variable) versus Trading212's Cash ISA accessed via MoneySavingExpert (4.61% AER variable).

Terms and conditions

Tembo's HomeSaver Cash ISA offers 5.5% AER (variable), including conditional bonuses. This comprises a 2.8% AER variable base rate and a conditional one-year 2.7% AER fixed HomeSaver bonus, payable after 12 months if the customer completes a mortgage through Tembo Money Limited within three years of opening the account. The account must remain open until the bonus is paid. One HomeSaver bonus is payable per mortgage. Full terms and conditions apply.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tembo-launches-market-leading-5-5-cash-isa-for-homebuyers-and-remortgagers-302877832.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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