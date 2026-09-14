Icelandair Group hf.: Aircraft Mechanics Announce Strike Action

The Icelandic Aircraft Mechanics Association (FVFÍ), representing aircraft mechanics employed by Icelandair, has announced strike action commencing at 00:01 on 23 September 2026. The strike has been called for an indefinite period.

Unless Icelandair and the Icelandic Aircraft Mechanics Association reach agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement before the strike commences, the strike is expected to disrupt Icelandair's flight operations and may affect the company's flight schedule.

At this stage, the potential financial impact of the strike on Icelandair Group cannot be determined.

Contact information

Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail:?asdis@icelandair.is

