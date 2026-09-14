Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Axvik Group AB, company registration number 559526-3582, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements.



Provided that Axvik Group AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, and that the liquidity requirements for the shares are met, first day of trading is expected to be September 21, 2026.



The company has 21,556,120 shares as per today's date.



Short name: AXVIK Maximum number of shares to be listed: 21,556,120 ISIN code: SE0029951XXX Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 538052 Company Registration Number: 559526-3582 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table MIC code: SSME Trading currency: SEK



Classification

Code Name 50 Industrials 5020 Industrial Goods and Services

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Bergs Securities. For further information, please call Bergs Securities on +46 739 49 62 50.