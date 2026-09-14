Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Axvik Group AB, company registration number 559526-3582, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements.
Provided that Axvik Group AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, and that the liquidity requirements for the shares are met, first day of trading is expected to be September 21, 2026.
The company has 21,556,120 shares as per today's date.
|Short name:
|AXVIK
|Maximum number of shares to be listed:
|21,556,120
|ISIN code:
|SE0029951XXX
|Round Lot:
|1
|Order book ID:
|538052
|Company Registration Number:
|559526-3582
|Market segment:
|First North STO/8
|Tick Size table:
|MiFID II tick size table
|MIC code:
|SSME
|Trading currency:
|SEK
Classification
|Code
|Name
|50
|Industrials
|5020
|Industrial Goods and Services
This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Bergs Securities. For further information, please call Bergs Securities on +46 739 49 62 50.
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