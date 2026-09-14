Concrete Leveling Systems Inc.: Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. Provides Corporate Update

CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: CLEV) (the "Company"), together with Jericho Associates, Inc. ("Jericho"), its gaming and hospitality division, is pleased to provide shareholders with an update regarding its strategic initiatives.

The Company and Jericho continue to advance several strategic initiatives, including proposed acquisitions, purchase agreements, financing arrangements, due diligence, and applicable regulatory reviews.

Current efforts are focused on completing the documentation and satisfying the financial, transactional, and regulatory requirements associated with these initiatives. The parties are also evaluating additional products and opportunities that may complement and strengthen the broader Jericho platform.

The Company believes Jericho has entered an important stage in the execution of its strategic plan and remains encouraged by the progress achieved to date. The Company and its advisors continue to work with the relevant parties to coordinate the acquisition, financing, transactional, and regulatory components in a disciplined and responsible manner.

The Company appreciates the patience and continued support of its shareholders and looks forward to providing further updates when material developments occur and disclosure is appropriate.

Contact

Jericho Associates - Management Team

rjtass@hotmail.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts, including statements concerning the Company's or Jericho's beliefs, plans, expectations, intentions, proposed acquisitions, financing arrangements, regulatory reviews, products, opportunities, or other future events, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including uncertainties associated with proposed acquisitions, financing, due diligence, regulatory review, product development, market conditions, and other risks. There can be no assurance that any proposed transaction or initiative will be completed on the terms contemplated, within an anticipated timeframe, or at all.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them. Investors should review all information made publicly available by the Company. Nothing in this release should be interpreted as a projection or guarantee of future revenues, financial condition, operating results, or stock price.