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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.09.2026 18:06 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Concrete Leveling Systems Inc.: Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. Provides Corporate Update

CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: CLEV) (the "Company"), together with Jericho Associates, Inc. ("Jericho"), its gaming and hospitality division, is pleased to provide shareholders with an update regarding its strategic initiatives.

The Company and Jericho continue to advance several strategic initiatives, including proposed acquisitions, purchase agreements, financing arrangements, due diligence, and applicable regulatory reviews.

Current efforts are focused on completing the documentation and satisfying the financial, transactional, and regulatory requirements associated with these initiatives. The parties are also evaluating additional products and opportunities that may complement and strengthen the broader Jericho platform.

The Company believes Jericho has entered an important stage in the execution of its strategic plan and remains encouraged by the progress achieved to date. The Company and its advisors continue to work with the relevant parties to coordinate the acquisition, financing, transactional, and regulatory components in a disciplined and responsible manner.

The Company appreciates the patience and continued support of its shareholders and looks forward to providing further updates when material developments occur and disclosure is appropriate.

Contact

Jericho Associates - Management Team
rjtass@hotmail.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts, including statements concerning the Company's or Jericho's beliefs, plans, expectations, intentions, proposed acquisitions, financing arrangements, regulatory reviews, products, opportunities, or other future events, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including uncertainties associated with proposed acquisitions, financing, due diligence, regulatory review, product development, market conditions, and other risks. There can be no assurance that any proposed transaction or initiative will be completed on the terms contemplated, within an anticipated timeframe, or at all.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them. Investors should review all information made publicly available by the Company. Nothing in this release should be interpreted as a projection or guarantee of future revenues, financial condition, operating results, or stock price.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.