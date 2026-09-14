Procare Solutions Acquires Playground, Combining Industry Leading Expertise with Innovative, AI-Powered Child Care Technology

DENVER, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Procare Solutions, a leader in AI-enabled child care management software, trusted by more than 40,000 centers nationwide, announced today it has acquired Playground, a modern, all-in-one child care management platform recognized for its intuitive design, top-rated customer support and AI-powered tools, including Camber, the first AI assistant purpose-built for child care.

"For more than three decades, Procare has delivered solutions that support the care, safety and education of young children," said Joe Gomes, President & CEO of Procare Solutions. "Our industry continues to evolve, and we must continue to invest in innovative solutions that support this mission. Playground brings the full scope of child care operations into a single platform, with integrated marketing and enrollment tools to help drive center growth, an AI assistant to ease administrative work and robust financial management for billing, subsidies and payroll. It is exactly the kind of forward-looking innovation we want to bring to our customers, and an important step in continuing to invest in what is next for child care."

"Playground was built to help child care leaders solve the challenges that matter most," said Daniel Andrews, Co-Founder & CEO of Playground. "Joining forces with Procare gives more centers nationwide access to the tools we have worked so hard to create, backed by the scale, reach and 30-year track record of a trusted industry leader. We are excited to scale this impact and enhance the thoughtful design, product focus and responsiveness our customers love."

"We're excited that Playground is now part of Procare's family of solutions. Whether customers currently use Procare's or Playground's software, nothing changes today. Our customers will continue to use the same products they use today, work with the same teams and operate exactly as they do now, with no action required," added Gomes.

Procare has continued to invest in innovation with the recent launch of RoomRunner, an AI-powered enrollment planning tool. The addition of Playground builds on that momentum, expanding Procare's capabilities and furthering its investment in the future of child care.

About Procare Solutions

Procare Solutions is a leading child care management software provider, trusted by more than 40,000 centers nationwide. For over 30 years, Procare Solutions has been dedicated to empowering early childhood educators by building solutions to enhance the care, safety and education of children. Procare Solutions is a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Fortune 500. For more information about Procare Solutions and its offerings, please visit www.ProcareSolutions.com.

About Playground

Playground is a modern, all-in-one child care management platform trusted by more than 5,000 child care programs nationwide. Known for its intuitive design, AI-powered tools, and top-rated customer support, Playground was founded by Daniel Andrews, Josh Andrews and Sasha Reiss and is headquartered in New York, New York.

www.tryplayground.com

SOURCE Procare Solutions