ZCCM-IH - FINAL DIVIDEND NOTICE- SENS_11 September 2026

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the "Notice" or "Announcement")

ISSUER



ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC ("ZCCM-IH") [Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia] Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Charles Mjumphi - Company Secretary S PONSOR



S t ockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia] Website: www.sbz.com.zm APPROVAL

The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:

i. The Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE")

ii. the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC")

iii. ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc ("ZCCM IH")

iv. Stockbrokers Zambia Limited ("SBZ") RISK WARNING

The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: 14 September 2026

Z CCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia] Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH ISIN: ZM0000000037

["ZCCM-IH" or "the Company"]

F I N AL DIVIDEND NOTICE

At the 22nd Annual General Meeting of Members of ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc held on 11 September 2026 at the ZCCM-IH Office Park, Alick Nkhata Road, Mass Media, Lusaka, Zambia, the Shareholders approved a final dividend of ZMW 1.13 per share for the financial year ended 31 December 2025.

In accordance with the requirements of the Securities Act No. 41 of 2016 of the Laws of Zambia and the Listing Rules of the Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE"), NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the final dividend will be payable to Shareholders whose names appear on the Company's register at the close of business on Friday, 9 October 2026 ("Record Date").

As trading on the LuSE operates on a three-day rolling settlement cycle, the last day to trade and qualify for the announced dividend will be Tuesday, 6 October 2026. Dividend payments will be posted on or about Monday, 12 October 2026.

Shareholders are advised to take note of the following dates applicable to the respective stock exchanges on which the Company's shares are listed and traded:

Shareholders on the London Stock Exchange

The Company's shareholders' register will close on Thursday, 8 October 2026. Dividend payments will be made from Monday, 26 October 2026.

Shareholders on the Euronext Access Paris

The Company's shareholders' register will close on Thursday, 8 October 2026. Dividend payments will be made from Monday, 12 October 2026.

Shareholders are reminded to provide their current bank account details and forwarding addresses to the Company's Transfer Secretaries, Corpserve Transfer Agents Zambia, to facilitate the efficient and timely payment of dividends.

Shareholders are requested to obtain and complete the Account Detail Form, which may be requested from the Transfer Secretaries by email or collected directly from their offices. To avoid delays or difficulties in processing dividend payments, shareholders are urged to ensure that all bank account details and other information provided are complete, accurate, and up to date.

The contact details of the Transfer Secretaries are as follows:

Corpserve Transfer Agents Zambia

Address: 6 Mwaleshi Road, Olympia Park, PO Box 37522, Lusaka, Zambia. Email: info@corpservezambia.com.zm

Tell: +260 (211) 256969/70; 295888

Website: www.corpserveregistrars.com

By Order of the Board

C harles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 14 September 2026

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker

T | +260-211-232456

E | advisory@sbz.com.zm

W | www.sbz.com.zm

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a member of the Lusaka

Securities Exchange is regulated by the Securities and Exchange

Commission of Zambia

First Issued on 14 September 2026

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100215-zccm-ih-final-dividend-notice-sens_14-september-2026.pdf