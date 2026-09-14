Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 14.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer bei 7 Dollar: Wer hat die nächste Mine?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
14.09.2026 18:26 Uhr
212 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Real Tested Inc.: HairRoutineFinder Introduces Free Hair Profile Tools and an Optional $12 Routine Plan

A practical starting point for understanding hair patterns, recording observations and planning the next wash day.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / HairRoutineFinder introduces a free set of hair-care planning tools that helps people describe their hair and build a starting routine around their habits. The site combines a questionnaire, an illustrated chart and a porosity observation guide with an optional one-time digital plan.

The free hair type quiz asks about visible patterns, treatment history, goals and time available for care. Users receive a hair profile and starter routine, with room for mixed patterns rather than a single label that is expected to explain every strand. No photo or account is needed to begin.

For people searching for a hair porosity test, the site's observation guide explains what wetting, drying and product response can help them notice. It also makes the limits clear: a questionnaire or home observation cannot establish an exact porosity measurement.

The optional $12 digital product adds a 30-day routine, wash-day and refresh scheduling, dated cross-brand product baskets, and worksheets for tracking observations and existing products. The approach starts with the user's current routine and supports trying one change at a time. Physical products are purchased separately.

The free profile and educational resources remain useful without an upgrade. The paid plan is a one-time purchase with no subscription. It provides educational planning based on the user's answers, rather than an individual stylist consultation or medical assessment.

About HairRoutineFinder

HairRoutineFinder provides hair-profile tools, illustrated references and practical routine planning. Its approach emphasizes observable habits, small adjustments and records that help users compare their own experiences.

Company: Real Tested Inc.
Media contact: Justin
Contact details: info@hairroutinefinder.com
+1 (833) 365-5250

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/hairroutinefinder-introduces-free-hair-profile-tools-and-an-opti-1220556

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.