Real Tested Inc.: HairRoutineFinder Introduces Free Hair Profile Tools and an Optional $12 Routine Plan

A practical starting point for understanding hair patterns, recording observations and planning the next wash day.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / HairRoutineFinder introduces a free set of hair-care planning tools that helps people describe their hair and build a starting routine around their habits. The site combines a questionnaire, an illustrated chart and a porosity observation guide with an optional one-time digital plan.

The free hair type quiz asks about visible patterns, treatment history, goals and time available for care. Users receive a hair profile and starter routine, with room for mixed patterns rather than a single label that is expected to explain every strand. No photo or account is needed to begin.

For people searching for a hair porosity test, the site's observation guide explains what wetting, drying and product response can help them notice. It also makes the limits clear: a questionnaire or home observation cannot establish an exact porosity measurement.

The optional $12 digital product adds a 30-day routine, wash-day and refresh scheduling, dated cross-brand product baskets, and worksheets for tracking observations and existing products. The approach starts with the user's current routine and supports trying one change at a time. Physical products are purchased separately.

The free profile and educational resources remain useful without an upgrade. The paid plan is a one-time purchase with no subscription. It provides educational planning based on the user's answers, rather than an individual stylist consultation or medical assessment.

About HairRoutineFinder

HairRoutineFinder provides hair-profile tools, illustrated references and practical routine planning. Its approach emphasizes observable habits, small adjustments and records that help users compare their own experiences.

Company: Real Tested Inc.

Media contact: Justin

Contact details: info@hairroutinefinder.com

+1 (833) 365-5250

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/hairroutinefinder-introduces-free-hair-profile-tools-and-an-opti-1220556