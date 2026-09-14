King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre: KFSH Riyadh Records Zero High-Risk Findings Across Nearly 1,800 Measures in JCI Reaccreditation

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH) in Riyadh has secured reaccreditation as an Academic Medical Center from Joint Commission International (JCI), recording zero high-risk findings and zero findings related to the International Patient Safety Goals across an assessment of nearly 1,800 measurable elements.

Beyond the accreditation outcome, JCI recognized eight KFSH practices as performance strengths through its Survey Analysis for Evaluating Strengths (SAFEST) initiative, which identifies innovative or exceptionally reliable approaches that contribute to safer, higher-quality care and can inform improvement across healthcare organizations.

The recognized practices included a command center that uses real-time data and early-warning alerts to coordinate patient flow and resources, an enclosed robotic system that enhances the accuracy and safety of chemotherapy preparation while reducing waste, and an automated medication-ordering process that calculates weight-based titration volumes and enables immediate review by a clinical pharmacist.

Additional strengths were recognized in fall prevention, patient identification, infection prevention, and staff well-being, reflecting an organization-wide approach in which patient safety is embedded across clinical, operational, and workforce practices.

KFSH Riyadh first achieved JCI accreditation in 2000 and became the first hospital in Saudi Arabia to receive JCI accreditation as an Academic Medical Center in 2014, establishing a record of internationally recognized quality and patient safety spanning more than 25 years.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally among the world's top 250 academic medical centers for 2026. It was also recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East by Brand Finance 2026 and listed by Newsweek among the World's Best Hospitals 2026, World's Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

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