Dash Social Reveals Where Social Media Growth Goes Next in 2026 Social Media Trends Report: Issue 2

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social media has emerged as marketing's richest source of brand intelligence, according to Dash Social's 2026 Social Media Trends Report: Issue 2, Where Social Media Growth Goes Next.

Every interaction on social contributes to a real-time view of the brand, revealing what resonates with audiences, how creative performs, what's culturally relevant and how brand perception is evolving.

The report explores how leading brands are turning that intelligence into action, with Instagram and TikTok performance data revealing the trends shaping what comes next.

Key Findings From Dash Social's 2026 Social Media Trends Report: Issue 2

Drawing on Instagram and TikTok performance data and examples from brands like STAUD, CeraVe, Condé Nast, L'Oréal and Steve Madden, the report reveals key shifts shaping social growth:

More than half of social discovery happens beyond followers. 55% of Instagram views come from non-followers, while 54% of TikTok views come through the For You Page.



55% of Instagram views come from non-followers, while 54% of TikTok views come through the For You Page. Follower growth is slowing while shares rise. Quarterly Instagram follower growth declined from 1.7% in 2023 to 0.9% in 2026, while shares increased more than 50%.



Quarterly Instagram follower growth declined from 1.7% in 2023 to 0.9% in 2026, while shares increased more than 50%. Consistent and recognizable creative earns stronger audience response. On TikTok, brand-distinctive posts generated 35% more saves and 18% more shares than generic content. On Instagram, they generated 23% more saves.



On TikTok, brand-distinctive posts generated 35% more saves and 18% more shares than generic content. On Instagram, they generated 23% more saves. Publishing more doesn't guarantee stronger engagement. Brands publishing six or fewer times per week generated 20% higher engagement than those publishing more frequently.



Brands publishing six or fewer times per week generated 20% higher engagement than those publishing more frequently. Growth is built between breakout moments. Among brands with the strongest Total Social Impact (TSI) growth, approximately 77% of annual TSI growth was generated outside their four biggest weeks.





Three Social Media Trends Shaping What Comes Next

The report identifies three shifts changing how brands approach social:

Trend 1: Recognition Fuels Relevance

As discovery continues to extend well beyond followers, every post has the potential to become a first impression. Recognizable creative helps brands stand out and build relevance with audiences who may be encountering them for the first time.

Trend 2: Every Post Needs a Purpose

A viral post can create a moment, but sustained creative performance builds momentum. Every post offers insight into what works, helping brands sharpen their creative and make stronger decisions.

Trend 3: Connected Brand Intelligence Powers The Marketing Ecosystem

Brand intelligence connects audiences, creative, creators and performance, giving marketers the insights to understand what works and what to do next.

AI makes it easier than ever for brands to create and scale output. Brand intelligence scales judgment alongside it, connecting the context of what makes a brand distinct with the actions AI takes.

The research shows how these connections translate into action. Brands boosted 34% more organic posts year-over-year. Strong organic performance helps brands identify which creative is worth investing in. Top-performing organic posts reached 8.1K users before amplification, compared to 4.8K for similar posts. When those top-performing posts were amplified through paid, their reach grew to 7.3x their original organic audience.



"Social has become the richest source of brand intelligence available to marketers," said Maggie Hickey, Executive Vice President, Marketing at Dash Social. "Every interaction reveals something about a brand's audience, creative, and performance. Connecting those signals gives marketers a clearer picture of what works and why, while giving AI the context it needs to deliver more relevant, informed recommendations."

Read the Full 2026 Social Media Trends Report: Issue 2

Explore the research behind the three trends, including new data on discovery, creative performance, publishing frequency, paid amplification and AI.

Read Where Social Media Growth Goes Next .