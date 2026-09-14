A senior AI engineer carries a six-figure annual cost and takes up to six months to hire. Twistag's new subscription, Loop, puts one inside a mid-sized company within a week and keeps the systems it builds running afterward.

Libson, Portugal--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Twistag, an AI, data and product engineering company founded in Lisbon in 2016, today announced Loop, a subscription service under which a dedicated team of senior engineers builds, hosts and operates custom AI systems for operations teams. Loop is available now at loop.twistag.com.

Twistag Launches Loop to Make Production AI Accessible to Every Mid-Market Company



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/314186_feb780f6a4d1aafc_002full.jpg

The launch responds to a pattern Twistag says it has seen repeatedly over ten years of client work: a company identifies the manual process that is consuming its team, signs off the budget, and twelve months later still has nothing in production. In the company's experience the cause is rarely the idea. It is that every available route to building the system breaks at a different point.

Recruiting is slow and expensive. A senior AI engineer carries a six-figure annual cost once salary, benefits, and overhead are counted, and three to six months typically pass between opening the role and the person being productive. Consulting firm projects deliver a system and then end, leaving nobody responsible for monitoring it, fixing it when the data changes, or improving it. Internal pilots built on no-code tools usually work in a demo and fail on real volumes, real edge cases, and real compliance requirements.

Loop is designed around the point where most of those efforts stall: operations rather than construction. Every subscription begins with a two-week AI Readiness Audit in which Twistag maps the client's processes, data, and integrations and returns a ranked shortlist of automation candidates. Each candidate is scored on three criteria: expected return on investment, technical feasibility, and the readiness of the underlying data. Companies that arrive with a process already chosen can move through a shorter audit and go straight to the build, bringing the first system live even sooner. The highest-scoring system is then specified, built, and shipped, typically within two to four weeks of kickoff. From that point, Loop hosts and monitors it on managed, compliance-ready cloud infrastructure and delivers a monthly operations report, while the client's team moves to the next item on the list.

"Most of the companies we speak to do not have an AI strategy problem. They have a capacity problem," said Sara Maia, Chief Operating Officer at Twistag. "They already know which process is eating their team's week. What they do not have is someone who will build it properly, keep it running after launch, and still be there when the data format changes in month four. That second half is the part most vendors leave out, and it is the part Loop is built around."

Loop is offered in three plans. Start, at 6,400 euros per month, runs one active project and is intended for a company's first production AI system. Embedded, at 12,800 euros per month, runs two projects in parallel. Team, from 25,600 euros per month, provides a dedicated multi-disciplinary group for companies rolling AI out across several functions. Every plan includes monthly reporting, client-hosted infrastructure, full ownership of code and IP, a dedicated project lead, and an assigned senior engineer.

Twistag has shipped work for more than fifty clients since 2016 and currently has over thirty AI agents running in production. Published case studies on the company's website include a document-processing system that handles more than 2,000 supplier invoices a month for an industrial manufacturer, an automation program that reduced outsourced staffing spend by seventy percent for an international hospitality group, and an AI review pipeline that cut per-audit costs by seventy-five percent for a regulatory technology start-up. Details are available at twistag.com/case-studies.

"In every one of those projects, the build took weeks, and the value came from the months of running it afterward," Maia added. "Loop is simply that arrangement offered as the default instead of the exception."

Loop is aimed at operations, finance and customer-service leaders in companies of roughly fifty to one thousand employees, in sectors where document-heavy, repetitive work is still largely manual: hospitality, manufacturing, financial services and professional services. Loop is available to companies in any market and is delivered remotely by Twistag's Lisbon-based engineering team. Plan comparisons and booking details are available at loop.twistag.com.

About Twistag

Twistag is an AI, data and product engineering company headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. Founded in 2016, the firm designs and builds multi-agent AI systems, AI-ready data platforms and AI-native software products for start-ups, scale-ups and enterprises across Europe and North America. Twistag works with clients through three engagement models: Audit, full Delivery, and Loop, its subscription AI engineering team. More information is available at twistag.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314186