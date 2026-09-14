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PR Newswire
14.09.2026 18:48 Uhr
204 Leser
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FOTON MOTOR: FOTON Showcases Its Full Product Portfolio in Hannover, Advancing a New Model for the Global Expansion of China's Commercial Vehicle Value Chain

BEIJING, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 14, IAA TRANSPORTATION 2026 opened in Hannover. BAIC FOTON presented complete vehicles and self-developed components, with several overseas debuts. It shared its European strategy, global milestones and new flagship products, moving from traditional exports to a full-value-chain international model.

13 Million Vehicles Delivered, Marking a New Milestone in FOTON's Global Development

BAIC FOTON delivered its 13 millionth vehicle worldwide-the GALAXUS 9, tested in Spain-marking progress in Europe's premium long-haul market. FOTON operates in over 140 countries. Its 2030 targets: new energy 50% of sales and international sales 40%. Europe is a key hub. Under "In Europe, For Europe," FOTON focuses on localized products, ecosystem capabilities and partnerships. It offers battery electric, hybrid and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles-heavy trucks, buses, light commercial vehicles and pickups. It plans a localized new-energy ecosystem, sales in nearly 20 European markets, 300+ service outlets, a German parts center and local assembly by 2028. Its BROCK subsidiary supports connected services.

CAVAN BEACON Makes Its Global Debut, Setting A New Benchmark For Zero-Carbon Intelligent Heavy-Duty Trunk Transport

CAVAN BEACON, a zero-carbon intelligent long-haul heavy truck, debuted globally. Its platform supports 15 variants across battery electric, battery swapping, gaseous and liquid hydrogen. Megawatt fast charging reaches 20-80% in 18 minutes; electric range exceeds 600 km; hydrogen range exceeds 1,000 km. It features ICA/HWP driver assistance, 22 functions and readiness for Level 4. Energy consumption drops 15%; the 6×4 electric uses 115 kWh/100 km. The cab adds comfort, AI voice assistant, dual screens and a 1,000 mm sleeper berth.

A Full Product Lineup On Display, Showcasing FOTON's Technological Capabilities From Multiple Perspectives

FOTON displayed seven vehicles-GALAXUS R9 PHEV, CAVAN BEACON, eGALAXUS D3, DAYSTAR, CAVAN C1, TUNLAND V9 PHEV, eAURORA-and six key components, including batteries, e-controls, e-axles and megawatt charging. The lineup covers multiple powertrains and global scenarios.

As the industry transforms, BAIC FOTON advances internationalization, new energy and intelligent development, aiming to become a world-class commercial vehicle company.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/foton-showcases-its-full-product-portfolio-in-hannover-advancing-a-new-model-for-the-global-expansion-of-chinas-commercial-vehicle-value-chain-302877894.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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