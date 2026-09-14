FOTON MOTOR: FOTON Showcases Its Full Product Portfolio in Hannover, Advancing a New Model for the Global Expansion of China's Commercial Vehicle Value Chain

BEIJING, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 14, IAA TRANSPORTATION 2026 opened in Hannover. BAIC FOTON presented complete vehicles and self-developed components, with several overseas debuts. It shared its European strategy, global milestones and new flagship products, moving from traditional exports to a full-value-chain international model.

13 Million Vehicles Delivered, Marking a New Milestone in FOTON's Global Development

BAIC FOTON delivered its 13 millionth vehicle worldwide-the GALAXUS 9, tested in Spain-marking progress in Europe's premium long-haul market. FOTON operates in over 140 countries. Its 2030 targets: new energy 50% of sales and international sales 40%. Europe is a key hub. Under "In Europe, For Europe," FOTON focuses on localized products, ecosystem capabilities and partnerships. It offers battery electric, hybrid and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles-heavy trucks, buses, light commercial vehicles and pickups. It plans a localized new-energy ecosystem, sales in nearly 20 European markets, 300+ service outlets, a German parts center and local assembly by 2028. Its BROCK subsidiary supports connected services.

CAVAN BEACON Makes Its Global Debut, Setting A New Benchmark For Zero-Carbon Intelligent Heavy-Duty Trunk Transport

CAVAN BEACON, a zero-carbon intelligent long-haul heavy truck, debuted globally. Its platform supports 15 variants across battery electric, battery swapping, gaseous and liquid hydrogen. Megawatt fast charging reaches 20-80% in 18 minutes; electric range exceeds 600 km; hydrogen range exceeds 1,000 km. It features ICA/HWP driver assistance, 22 functions and readiness for Level 4. Energy consumption drops 15%; the 6×4 electric uses 115 kWh/100 km. The cab adds comfort, AI voice assistant, dual screens and a 1,000 mm sleeper berth.

A Full Product Lineup On Display, Showcasing FOTON's Technological Capabilities From Multiple Perspectives

FOTON displayed seven vehicles-GALAXUS R9 PHEV, CAVAN BEACON, eGALAXUS D3, DAYSTAR, CAVAN C1, TUNLAND V9 PHEV, eAURORA-and six key components, including batteries, e-controls, e-axles and megawatt charging. The lineup covers multiple powertrains and global scenarios.

As the industry transforms, BAIC FOTON advances internationalization, new energy and intelligent development, aiming to become a world-class commercial vehicle company.

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