POLARIS Laboratories Welcomes Power Industry Expert David Koehler to Team

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / POLARIS Laboratories, a global leader in fluid analysis and equipment reliability, is pleased to announce that David Koehler has joined the organization as Executive Director, Reliability. Koehler brings more than 25 years of power industry experience, with deep expertise in transformer oil testing, insulating liquid diagnostics and electrical equipment reliability.

A recognized subject matter expert in the power and energy industry, Koehler has extensive experience in transformer oil and insulating liquid testing, laboratory operations, equipment condition assessment and condition-based maintenance. His background spans both the technical and commercial sides of the industry, enabling him to translate laboratory data and diagnostic findings into practical reliability solutions for equipment owners and maintenance professionals. Koehler is also a published author and frequent industry conference speaker and technical presenter, contributing to education and technical advancement throughout the power industry.

"David brings a tremendous combination of technical expertise, laboratory experience and industry leadership to POLARIS Laboratories," said Bryan Debshaw, CEO of POLARIS Laboratories. "His depth of knowledge in transformer oil analysis and electrical equipment reliability further strengthens our ability to help customers turn laboratory data into meaningful maintenance and reliability decisions."

Koehler has maintained longstanding involvement with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), including serving as IEEE Vice President for Member and Geographic Activities in 2022 and multiple years on the IEEE Board of Directors. He was nominated by the Board of Directors as a candidate for 2027 IEEE President-Elect, reflecting his longstanding leadership within the global engineering community.

He is also an active member of ASTM International Committee D27 on Electrical Insulating Liquids and Gases, contributing to the advancement of industry practices and standards.

At POLARIS Laboratories, Koehler will support the continued expansion of the company's transformer oil testing, diagnostics and electrical equipment reliability capabilities, applying his technical expertise and industry experience to help customers gain meaningful, actionable insights into the health of critical electrical assets.

"POLARIS Laboratories has a strong foundation in laboratory science, data interpretation and equipment reliability," said Koehler. "I look forward to building on that foundation by expanding our capabilities in transformer oil analysis and helping customers gain greater insight into the condition and reliability of their critical electrical assets."

About POLARIS Laboratories

POLARIS Laboratories is an independent fluid analysis company headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, and operates eight laboratories around the globe. The company specializes in testing and analyzing oil, coolant, grease and diesel fuel to provide maintenance recommendations that reduce maintenance costs, improve equipment reliability and minimize unscheduled downtime for companies in the transportation, oil and gas, construction, mining and power generation industries. The United States and Poland laboratory locations are ISO17025:2017 certified by A2LA (certificate 2145.01). For more information, visit www.polarislabs.com.

CONTACT:

Sarah DeRolf

317-808-3750

SOURCE: POLARIS Laboratories

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/polaris-laboratories-welcomes-power-industry-expert-david-koehler-to-t-1220532