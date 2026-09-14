The American Pet Products Association: Gen Z and Cat Dads Are Leading Cat Ownership's Cultural Boom: New APPA Report Reveals What's Driving Growth in America's Feline Household

As cat ownership reaches 53 million households, emerging consumer segments are redefining care, spending, and companionship.

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Cats are having a cultural moment, and more Americans are welcoming them into their homes. New data from the American Pet Products Association (APPA) shows that cat ownership continues to grow across the United States, fueled by rising household adoption, expanding multi-cat ownership, and greater investment in products that support everyday feline care.

The findings come from APPA's 2026 Cat Report: Strategic Insights from the 2025 National Pet Owners Survey, which found that 53 million U.S. households owned a cat in 2025, representing 39% of all households and a 5% increase from the previous year. The growth follows a record-setting 2024, when cat ownership surged 23%, underscoring the category's expanding role in American households. Cat owners are not only entering the category in greater numbers, but many are also adding additional cats and increasing spending on food and everyday care.

Behind the continued growth in cat ownership are two distinct groups driving the category forward: Gen Z and cat dads. As these owners become a larger part of the market, they're influencing everything from nutrition and retail channels to multi-cat ownership and everyday pet care. For pet businesses, their behaviors offer an important glimpse into the future of the cat consumer.

"Cat ownership continues to attract a broader range of consumers, and we're seeing owners become increasingly engaged in how they care for and connect with their cats," said APPA President and CEO Pete Scott. "What's particularly exciting is that growth isn't coming from just one place. New households are entering the category, existing owners are expanding their homes to multiple cats, and younger generations and male owners are helping shape new expectations around care, nutrition, and companionship."

Key findings from APPA's 2026 Cat Report include:

Cat Ownership is Growing in Both Reach and Depth

Cat ownership reached 53 million U.S. households in 2025, representing 39% of U.S. households and a 5% year-over-year increase . The category continues to build on historic momentum following 23% growth in cat-owning households in 2024 .

in 2025, representing and a . The category continues to build on historic momentum following . Multi-cat ownership is becoming increasingly common, with ownership of two cats rising 7% year over year and 16% since 2018 . Households with three or more cats increased 7% year over year and 45% since 2018 , highlighting growing investment among existing owners.

. Households with , highlighting growing investment among existing owners. Cat owners spent an average of $337.53 on food in 2025 , up 9% year over year , reinforcing the importance of nutrition within the ownership experience.

, up , reinforcing the importance of nutrition within the ownership experience. Owners are increasingly using food and treats as tools for nutrition, variety, convenience, and personalization rather than simple replenishment.

Cat Dads Are Emerging as a Powerful Force in the Cat Market

Men account for 43% of U.S. cat owners , making cat dads a significant and influential consumer segment.

, making cat dads a significant and influential consumer segment. The demographic continues to skew younger, with Gen Z male cat ownership increasing 27% year over year .

. Multi-cat ownership among men is expanding rapidly, with ownership of three or more cats rising 117% since 2018 .

. Cat dads devote a larger share of their pet budgets to products than female owners and increasingly embrace premium and specialized nutrition.

Purchases of mixers and toppers among male cat owners have increased 214% since 2018 , reflecting growing interest in customization and variety.

, reflecting growing interest in customization and variety. Cat dads are active across multiple retail channels, with growth in both pet specialty and online purchasing alongside traditional grocery shopping.

Gen Z Cat Owners Are Redefining Modern Cat Care

Gen Z now represents 22% of cat owners , increasing 10% year over year .

, increasing . This generation reports the strongest emotional connection to their cats compared to older cohorts.

Ownership of three or more cats increased 14% among Gen Z owners.

among Gen Z owners. Gen Z is balancing affordability with targeted premium purchases, combining value-oriented staples with products that deliver perceived health, wellness, or enrichment benefits.

Nearly half of Gen Z cat owners purchase cat food at supermarkets, while e-commerce-only purchasing continues to grow.

Treat, food, and product purchases suggest a generation focused on variety, engagement, and personalization while remaining mindful of household budgets.

"Cats continue to resonate with consumers because they fit a wide range of lifestyles while delivering meaningful companionship," said Scott. "As ownership grows and emerging audiences become more influential, we're seeing a category that continues to evolve through stronger emotional bonds, greater personalization, and increased investment in everyday care."

The American Pet Products Association is a membership organization serving the pet industry through services and programs designed to help its members prosper. Since 1988, APPA has published the APPA National Pet Owners Survey, the premier resource of its kind, providing in-depth data on consumer behavior. APPA's research and insights monitor consumer habits, identify short- and long-term trends and discover new opportunities in pet ownership, pet product and service consumption, published across eight annual reports, including State of the Industry, Dog, Cat, Fish, Reptile, Bird, Small Animal and Horse.

For more information about APPA's available pet industry data, visit: https://americanpetproducts.org/research-insights. Complementary media access is available upon request.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN PET PRODUCTS ASSOCIATION

Founded in 1958, the American Pet Products Association (APPA) is a membership organization for the pet industry focused on business, relationships and innovation through services and programs designed to help its members prosper. APPA's mission is to build a connected and informed community with a genuine passion for all things pet. As the leading pet trade association, APPA advances and unites the pet industry through key initiatives that gather, inform and connect APPA members, industry leaders and the pet community to advance innovation and enrich the lives of pets and the people who love them. Through the APPA Gives Back program, APPA is proud to support organizations that benefit humans and pets: the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI), Joybound People & Pets, the Pet Giving Network, the Pet Advocacy Network and Pets in the Classroom. Visit AmericanPetProducts.org for more information, and follow APPA on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

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Media Contact:

Cori Stoutenberg

cstoutenberg@americanpetproducts.org

203-532-3647

Editor's note: download images here.

Photo credit: APPA

SOURCE: The American Pet Products Association

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/gen-z-and-cat-dads-are-leading-cat-ownerships-cultural-boom-new-1220581