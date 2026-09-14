Amid Growing Physician Shortages, Desert Oasis Healthcare Expands Access to Local Care

As communities nationwide face growing physician shortages and challenges accessing care, DOHC offers more than 60,000 members and patients access to nearly 70 primary care physicians and 31 specialty departments.

PALM SPRINGS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / For more than four decades, Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) has been committed to providing high-quality, coordinated healthcare close to home for people throughout the Coachella Valley and surrounding communities. Today, more than 60,000 members and patients rely on DOHC for care, with access to a broad network of primary care physicians, specialists and healthcare services across the region.

The need for local access to physicians is especially significant in the Inland Empire, as recently highlighted in CV Independent. According to the California Health Care Foundation's latest regional report, the Inland Empire has just 229 physicians per 100,000 residents, compared with 358 statewide. The region also has just 42 primary care physicians and specialists per 100,000 residents, compared with the recommended 60 to 80 - placing it among the lowest ratios in California.

For patients, physician shortages can mean longer waits for appointments, difficulty establishing care with a primary care physician and traveling greater distances to see specialists. Against that backdrop, DOHC has continued to build and retain a strong network of local physicians and healthcare services, helping patients access more of the care they need within their own community.

"Physician retention starts with creating a place where doctors want to practice. By providing strong clinical support, fostering collaboration and giving physicians the resources they need to deliver high-quality care, we're building relationships with doctors that last," said DOHC Medical Director Marc Hoffing, MD.

As Medicare Open Enrollment approaches, DOHC is reminding local residents that choosing a health plan is also about choosing the doctors, specialists, services and healthcare network that will be there when they need them.

DOHC offers patients access to nearly 70 primary care physicians and 31 specialty departments, providing a wide range of healthcare expertise within the communities it serves. This extensive local network gives patients greater choice while helping reduce the need to travel long distances for many of their healthcare needs.

About Desert Oasis Healthcare

Founded in 1981, Desert Oasis Healthcare provides comprehensive healthcare services to more than 60,000 members and patients throughout the Coachella Valley and surrounding communities. Through its network of primary care physicians, specialists and healthcare services, DOHC is committed to providing coordinated, high-quality

care close to home.

Media Contact

Rob Banchich

Director of Marketing

Rob.Banchich@mydohc.com

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SOURCE: Desert Oasis Healthcare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/amid-growing-physician-shortages-desert-oasis-healthcare-expands-acce-1220586