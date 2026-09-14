Inglewood, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - As billionaire Los Angeles area stadium owners pour millions of dollars into a local "billboard blight" initiative that would strip millions of dollars from the City of Inglewood, two bills that would expand billboard advertising across California-and for wealthy stadium owners in particular-have now reached the Governor of California's desk.

The pending state measures, AB 2717 and SB 1228 would authorize stadium owners to construct new ad displays along highways near their venues.

In 2022, the Governor of California vetoed a nearly identical proposal, citing the fact that many stadium billboard advertisements had been deemed out of compliance with federal highway and CalTrans regulations, which was said would jeopardize more than $400 million of California's annual Federal Highway Funding.

"Inglewood's billionaire stadium owners are spending millions on an initiative to eliminate advertising displays they don't own on public property, even though it would devastate funding for the core public services our community relies upon," said Dr. Bishop Johnny Young of Miracle Temple Church of God Pentecostal. "At the same time, they have been silent about a state proposal that would jeopardize hundreds of millions of dollars in federal highway funds for California so they can build and profit from more advertising billboards near their stadiums."

In the 2022 veto message, the Governor of California had called for stadium billboard proponents to work with federal regulators to modernize FHA guidelines, in order to protect hundreds of millions of federal highway funds for California.

"The threat posed by these issues has only grown over the past four years," said Inglewood City Planning Commissioner David Rice. "That's why we're calling on the stadium billionaires who stand to profit from this proposal while claiming to care about 'billboard blight' in our community to join us in urging the Governor of California to veto AB 2717 and SB 1228."





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Paid for by Inglewood Residents for Stadium Accountability: A Coalition of Small Businesses, City Residents, and WOW Media Inc.

Ad Committee's Top Funder :

Wow Media, Inc.

Inglewood Residents for Stadium Accountability

455 Market Street, Suite 1400, San Francisco, CA, 94105

USA



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