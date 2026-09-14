Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - The Securities and Exchange Commission issued an order granting exemptive relief from certain Inline XBRL requirements adopted on Dec. 16, 2024. More specifically, the Commission is granting exemptive relief from filing or submitting the following in Inline XBRL: Form CA-1 (except Exhibit H thereto), Form 1 (except Exhibit I thereto), Form X-17A-5 Part III, Form 17-H, and the annual compliance report of a security-based swap dealer or major security-based swap participant. These forms and submissions are specific to market intermediaries and are primarily used by the Commission to assess whether registered entities meet relevant standards - including legal, financial, and operational standards - necessary to comply with the Exchange Act.

"This exemptive order - which provides commonsense relief without sacrificing investor protection - will reduce compliance costs and enable market participants to more efficiently allocate resources, including to support or enhance their operations and existing compliance obligations," said SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins. "This action furthers the Commission's efforts to transform our rulebook by trimming immaterial requirements that burden the market without materially benefitting investors."

The exemptive relief is expected to reduce potentially significant unnecessary compliance costs, which firms may ultimately pass on to investors through higher fees, without meaningful gains in transparency or data accessibility to investors.