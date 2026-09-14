Florida homeowners are given a new way to sell their homes without worrying about carrying out costly repairs.

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Sunshine State Buyers, one of the leading cash home buyers in Florida, announces a service that enables homeowners to sell their properties with fewer bumps in the road. The traditional selling process can take months, possibly even years, as homeowners need to prepare their property for listing. This can involve countless expensive repairs to get the home "sale-ready, " and even when a buyer has been found, it can take months to close.









Sunshine State Buyers Helps Florida Homeowners Sell Houses As-Is Without Repairs



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The service from Sunshine State Buyers offers a new approach where homeowners can sell their houses for cash as-is. The company will provide a cash offer to the homeowner after a quick property inspection, and there is no need for any repairs or renovations to be carried out prior to the selling process. Should the seller accept the fee, Sunshine State Buyers will pay out within 7-14 days with no fees.





Sunshine State Buyers Helps Florida Homeowners Sell Houses As-Is Without Repairs



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It's being viewed as a service that could shake up the housing market in Florida by making it easier for people to offload their properties. The costs of selling a home could decrease for many homeowners in the state, and it enables individuals and families to get out of homes that are causing them a lot of mental strife.

Since launching, the company has already bought over 20 homes throughout Florida in the 5 years it's been operating. Sunshine State Buyers is also keen to state that it will purchase homes regardless of the situation. This includes foreclosures, inherited homes & probate properties, houses with code violations, and more.

Further details can be viewed on the company's website here: https://sunshinestatebuyers.com/.

About Sunshine State Buyers

Sunshine State Buyers is a Florida-based home buying company helping homeowners explore simple options for selling houses as-is. The company works with sellers who may be dealing with inherited properties, needed repairs, tenant-occupied homes, code issues, foreclosure concerns, vacant properties, or situations where listing traditionally may not be the preferred route. Sunshine State Buyers focuses on clear communication, flexible closing timelines, and giving Florida homeowners a straightforward cash offer option without requiring repairs, cleaning, or Realtor commissions before closing.

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