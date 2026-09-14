iQmetrix's annual industry briefing goes global on October 28, pairing a year of worldwide market intelligence with the company's outlook on AI-native commerce and a first look at what's next for its Intelligent Commerce Operating System

iQmetrix, the global provider of Intelligent Commerce Operating Systems for telecom, today opened registration for the 2026 Telecom Industry Address and Product Announcements, taking place Wednesday, October 28, 2026. For the first time in the event's history, iQmetrix will run two dedicated virtual sessions: one built specifically for European audiences, alongside its long-running North American event. Both are free to attend.

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Now in its seventh year, the Industry Address has become the telecom channel's annual checkpoint: an unfiltered read on where the market is heading, delivered by a company that sits at the intersection of telcos, retailers, and the partners who serve them. The 2026 edition draws on a year of research and direct conversations across international markets.

"We spend the year listening to telcos, to retailers, to the partners building alongside us, in a dozen different markets," said Megan Howse, Senior Vice President, Marketing at iQmetrix. "The Telecom Industry Address is where all of that turns into something the industry can actually use. Adding a European session means we're no longer asking half our audience to take the North American view and translate it."

The 90-minute program runs in two parts. The first covers the trends, pressures, and openings shaping telecom commerce globally. The second is iQmetrix's annual product announcement, including an early look at what is coming next for the Intelligent Commerce Operating System the category iQmetrix has defined around one orchestrated system connecting point of sale, ecommerce, inventory, activations, and customer journeys, with AI embedded in how the system runs rather than layered on top.

The event is open to the wider industry: telcos, retailers, repair providers, device and accessory manufacturers, distributors, industry media, and the broader telecom ecosystem. Attendees will leave with a clearer read on where the market is moving and practical direction for their commerce strategy in the year ahead.

Session details Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Europe session: 1:00 p.m. UK 2:00 p.m. CET 9:00 a.m. ET 7:00 a.m. MT

1:00 p.m. UK 2:00 p.m. CET 9:00 a.m. ET 7:00 a.m. MT North America session: 12:00 p.m. ET 10:00 a.m. MT 9:00 a.m. PT 5:00 p.m. CET

Both sessions cover the same content; attendees need only join the one that suits their schedule.

Registration is now open here. A recording will be sent to everyone who registers, whether or not they attend live.

About iQmetrix

iQmetrix is the global provider of Intelligent Commerce Operating Systems for telecom. It replaces fragmented legacy stacks with a modern, modular layer that orchestrates telcos, retailers, and OEMs into one intelligent flow across channels and markets. The result is less complexity, lower cost, and the speed to move ahead.

For 27years, iQmetrix has helped the leading brands in telecom grow by providing best-in-class software, services, and expertise. Its solutions powered $17 billion in sales last year, handling nearly 53 million invoices and more than 28 million activations, and are used by more than 370,000 telecom retail professionals across almost 1,000 clients. iQmetrix is a privately held software-as-a-service (SaaS) company with employees in Canada, the U.S., India, and Europe. For more information, visit www.iqmetrix.com.

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