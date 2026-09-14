Bring your machining challenges to the Dormer Pramet experts at AMB 2026

ERLANGEN, Germany, Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A difficult machining problem is often easier to solve when you can put it directly to someone who understands the application. At AMB 2026, Dormer Pramet is bringing together application engineers, market specialists, and sales experts with decades of collective experience, giving manufacturers the opportunity to discuss their production challenges face-to-face.

Based in the Erlangen office, which has supported the German market since 1993, the team combines local market knowledge with application engineering and the wider cutting tool expertise of Dormer Pramet. Since 2025, Erlangen has also been responsible for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH), strengthening its role in supporting customers and distribution partners across the region.

Through field sales, application engineering, customer service and technical training, the team works closely with manufacturers and distribution partners to solve machining challenges, improve productivity and build long-term working relationships.

Expertise built around your application

At AMB, visitors can take their machining questions directly to specialists who work with manufacturers and their applications every day.

Looking to improve process reliability or make a machining operation more efficient? Application Engineer Dominique Böker can help examine tool design and the broader process to identify opportunities for improvement.

Trying to extend tool life or determine the right cutting parameters? Application Engineer Timo Böhl specialises in tool selection, speeds and feeds, helping manufacturers find the right combination for their application.

For manufacturers looking at the bigger picture, Helmut Depner, Market Manager DACH, can help identify the right solution and explore opportunities to improve productivity across the machining process.

Kevin Huppertz, Regional Sales Manager, works closely with customers and distribution partners to develop successful long-term relationships and support business growth.

Together, the team brings decades of experience across machining applications, tooling, sales and customer support. That breadth means visitors can discuss everything from a specific cutting parameter or tool-life issue to wider process improvements and longer-term production requirements.

Support beyond the stand

Dormer Pramet works alongside manufacturers, distributors and machine tool partners to understand individual applications and identify practical ways to improve machining performance. This can include selecting a standard tool, developing a tailor-made or bespoke solution, optimising cutting parameters, or providing application support and technical training.

At AMB, that expertise will be brought to life through practical examples from across the portfolio. Visitors can explore the latest 2026 turning, milling and drilling developments, a dedicated rail showcase featuring a full-size railway wheel and specialist tooling, and the smart vending solution in action.

Together, these displays provide a starting point for more detailed conversations about real applications, from improving tool life and process reliability to selecting the right tooling and gaining better control of inventory and production processes.

Bring your challenge to Hall 3, Stand 3B76

AMB brings the metalworking industry together in Stuttgart, creating an opportunity to exchange technical knowledge, make connections, and discuss the challenges manufacturers face every day.

If you have a machining challenge you'd like to discuss, bring it to Dormer Pramet in Hall 3, Stand 3B76. Whether it's tool life, speeds and feeds, process reliability, productivity, tool selection or a difficult new application, the team will be ready to talk through the problem and explore the right approach for your operation.

Meet the Dormer Pramet experts at AMB 2026 and put decades of machining and application experience to work on the challenges that matter to your business.

About Dormer Pramet

Dormer Pramet is a leading global supplier of metal cutting tools and related services, supporting manufacturers in over 100 markets worldwide. With a global network of sales offices and manufacturing centres, we combine turning, milling, threading and hole-making solutions under one unified brand.

Built on a heritage that gives us over 100 years of experience, we work closely with distributors and end users to provide reliable tools, practical advice and accessible training that help businesses machine with confidence. By uniting strong product brands and a global supply network, we make it simpler for our partners to access the right solutions at the right time, enabling them to operate efficiently and grow with certainty at every turn.

For media inquiries, please contact:communications@dormerpramet.com

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