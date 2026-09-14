San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Transformed Design Inc., a digital services firm founded in 2009 by Elias Curtis, has expanded its service offering beyond traditional website design to include artificial intelligence tools, customer relationship management systems, marketing automation, search visibility and lead generation services for small businesses.

San Diego firm founded in 2009 expands beyond website design with AI automation, CRM implementation, SEO, programmatic SEO and integrated lead generation services



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The expansion reflects a shift in what small businesses require from digital service providers. Where a website once functioned primarily as a standalone marketing asset, many business owners now operate across multiple disconnected platforms for their website, lead capture, customer communication, scheduling and follow-up. Transformed Design Inc. has expanded its services to address that fragmentation directly.

The company's current offering includes website design and development, branding, search engine optimization, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), programmatic SEO, CRM implementation, AI automation, lead generation and digital marketing. Rather than delivering these services as isolated engagements, the firm focuses on connecting them so that a business's online presence, lead flow, customer records and follow-up processes work together.

From Website Design to a Connected Digital Growth Strategy

Transformed Design Inc. began primarily as a website design company in 2009. Over the following years, the firm expanded its capabilities in response to a recurring pattern among clients: businesses were investing in websites and online marketing that generated inquiries but often lacked the systems needed to capture, organize and respond to those opportunities consistently.

That gap has become more pronounced as small businesses adopt a wider range of digital tools. A typical business may now use separate platforms for its website, contact forms, email marketing, customer records, scheduling and lead follow-up, often with limited integration between them. Leads may be captured in one place, stored in another and followed up manually, if at all.

Transformed Design Inc.'s expanded services are designed to help close those gaps. CRM implementation provides businesses with a structured system for managing prospects and customers. Marketing automation supports consistent follow-up without requiring every interaction to be handled manually. AI-assisted tools can support lead qualification, customer responses, appointment workflows, content development, data organization and other repetitive business processes.

The Role of AI and Automation

Artificial intelligence and automation form a growing part of the company's expanded offering, with an emphasis on practical applications that support everyday business operations.

Within lead management, automation can help ensure that inquiries are captured, categorized and routed without depending entirely on manual processes. Automated follow-up can help businesses maintain communication with prospects between the initial inquiry and purchasing decision, a period when opportunities can otherwise be missed.

AI-assisted tools can also help businesses respond to common inquiries, organize information, qualify prospects, support content development and reduce the amount of time owners and employees spend on repetitive administrative and marketing tasks.

The company's approach focuses on applying AI where it can improve efficiency and customer communication while keeping business owners and their teams involved in decisions that require human judgment.

Search Visibility and AI-Powered Discovery

Alongside its website, CRM and automation services, Transformed Design Inc. continues to provide search visibility services including traditional search engine optimization, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and programmatic SEO.

These services are designed to help businesses improve visibility across traditional search engines, local search results and emerging AI-powered discovery platforms.

Programmatic SEO can also allow businesses serving multiple locations, industries or service categories to develop a broader search presence through structured, relevant content at scale.

As the way consumers discover businesses continues to change, Transformed Design Inc. is helping clients prepare for a search environment that increasingly extends beyond traditional search engine results.

Connecting Lead Generation With Follow-Up

Lead generation remains another central component of the company's expanded services.

Generating an inquiry is only one part of acquiring a customer. Businesses also need a process for capturing the lead, recording the information, responding promptly and maintaining communication when a prospect is not immediately ready to make a decision.

By connecting websites and lead generation campaigns with CRM technology, automation and follow-up workflows, Transformed Design Inc. aims to help businesses create a more consistent process from initial discovery through customer conversion.

The approach also gives business owners greater visibility into where inquiries originate and what happens after a potential customer makes contact.

Serving Small Businesses in San Diego and Beyond

Transformed Design Inc. is based in the San Diego area and serves businesses throughout Southern California and beyond.

The expanded service model is intended particularly for small and growing businesses that have moved beyond the need for a basic web presence but may not have internal marketing or technical teams available to manage multiple platforms independently.

Instead of requiring business owners to coordinate separate providers for websites, search visibility, lead generation, CRM technology and automation, Transformed Design Inc. brings those capabilities together under a more connected approach.

Founder Perspective

"Small businesses need more than a website. They need the right tools working together to attract leads, respond quickly, follow up consistently and turn more opportunities into customers," said Elias Curtis, Founder of Transformed Design Inc. "Our goal is to bring those pieces together in a way that is practical and manageable for business owners."

For Elias Curtis, the expansion represents a continuation of how the company has developed since its founding rather than a departure from website design.

Websites and branding remain foundational services, but they increasingly serve as part of a larger strategy that includes visibility, lead generation, customer management and automated follow-up.

About Transformed Design Inc.

Transformed Design Inc. is a digital services firm founded in 2009 by Elias Curtis. Based in the San Diego area, the company provides website design and development, branding, search engine optimization, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), programmatic SEO, CRM implementation, AI automation, lead generation and digital marketing services.

The firm works with small businesses to connect their websites, search visibility, lead generation, customer relationship management, marketing and follow-up processes rather than treating each as an isolated service.

Transformed Design Inc. serves clients throughout Southern California and beyond.

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