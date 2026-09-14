Lokam.ai, voice-first AI follow-up platform built for automotive dealerships, adds technology founder Oliver Naaris and gains approved partner status with VinSolutions by Cox Automotive, expanding its position in automotive technology

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Lokam.ai has announced two developments in its continued growth: the addition of technology leader Oliver Naaris to the team, and certified as an official VinSolutions integration partner.

The announcements follow the company's recently reported U.S. expansion and reflect a push to broaden both its technical capability and its integration footprint within the automotive retail ecosystem.





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Oliver Naaris Joins Lokam.ai

Oliver Naaris brings more than 15 years of experience as a technology lead across multiple startups, scaled one of the biggest Sub-Sahara fintech players, pawaPay, to 2+ billion payment transactions.

Over the past two and a half years, Oliver has independently built and brought to market two AI products, Segmentflow and Polygot.ai, handling development, product direction, and go-to-market execution as a single founder. That combination of engineering depth and end-to-end product ownership is uncommon in the AI space, where technical and commercial functions are typically split across larger teams.

Naaris has also served as an Entrepreneur in Residence at Antler, joining through the RYD3 cohort. Antler's Entrepreneur in Residence program is highly selective, with an acceptance rate below two percent, and is designed to identify founders capable of building companies from the earliest stage.

Originally from Estonia, a country widely recognized for its concentration of technology talent and digital infrastructure, Naaris joins Lokam.ai as CTO.

Approved VinSolutions Integration Partner

Separately, Lokam.ai has been approved as a VinSolutions partner.

VinSolutions is among the most widely deployed customer relationship management platforms in automotive retail, used by dealerships across the United States to manage customer records, sales pipelines, and follow-up processes.

The certification means Lokam.ai pulls unsold desk log leads straight out of VinSolutions, calls each customer within 24 hours, and logs their primary objection. A sales rep opening a lead in VinSolutions sees the AI's call history and notes right there.



For dealership operators, integration with an existing CRM removes one of the most common obstacles to adopting new technology: the operational cost of running parallel systems and manually moving data between them.

The approval also indicates that Lokam.ai has met the technical and operational standards required to work within the VinSolutions ecosystem.

Building for the Automotive Market

Together, the two developments point in the same direction: deeper technical capability paired with broader compatibility with the tools the market already runs on.

For dealerships evaluating AI tools, the practical questions are usually the same. Does it work with the systems already in place? Is the underlying technology built by people who understand production environments rather than demonstrations? Partner approval addresses the first. The addition of an experienced technology founder addresses the second.

Founder Comment

"Oliver brings exactly the kind of hands-on product experience we need at this stage. He has built and shipped AI products end to end, which is rare. Combined with our VinSolutions approval, it means our technology now works within the systems dealerships already rely on, rather than asking them to change how they operate."

Muhammed Saleeq, CEO, Lokam.ai

About Lokam.ai

Lokam.ai is a voice-first AI follow-up platform built to help automotive dealerships retain service customers and sell more cars. After every service visit, Lokam.ai's voice agents call customers for a natural conversation in place of a survey, flag unhappy customers to management in real time so the dealership can act before they defect, and send Google review links to happy ones automatically. On the sales side, Lokam.ai re-engages unsold showroom traffic, uncovers the honest objections that never surfaced on the floor, and hands the team deals that are still worth closing. For more information, visit lokam.ai.

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