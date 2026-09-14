Payroll4Construction Outlines Federal vs. State Certified Payroll Rules for Contractors

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / Payroll4Construction, a construction payroll service and part of the Foundation Software product portfolio, released an article comparing the differences between federal and state certified payroll requirements.

Contractors working on publicly funded projects face a maze of prevailing wage rules. Mixing up federal Davis-Bacon requirements with state-specific prevailing wage laws - known as "Little Davis-Bacon" laws - can lead to fines, project delays or even debarment from future work.

"Federal vs. State Certified Payroll: What Construction Companies Must Know" covers how these rules diverge and what to watch for when a project draws funding from more than one source.

The article includes several key considerations for contractors:

How the Davis-Bacon Act sets prevailing wages and fringe benefit requirements on federally funded projects over $2,000

Why state prevailing wage laws vary in thresholds, wage-rate methods and reporting formats from one jurisdiction to the next

How funding source determines which rules apply - and how that can shift mid-project if funding changes

What contractors must track on dual-funded projects

How construction-specific payroll providers help automate calculations and generate certified reports in the correct format

The article compiles this information in one place, addressing where federal and state requirements overlap, where they differ and how to keep projects compliant regardless of funding source.

For more on federal and state certified payroll requirements, read the full article here.

Payroll4Construction

Payroll4Construction is a payroll solution just for contractors. Payroll4Construction can help manage certified payroll reporting, complete multi-jurisdiction processing, handle union tracking, cut checks, issue direct deposits and so much more. For information, visit payroll4construction.com, call (800) 949-9620 or email info@payroll4construction.com.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Payroll4Construction

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/payroll4construction-outlines-federal-vs.-state-certified-payroll-1219447