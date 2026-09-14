7Sigma Announces Official Launch of NOC360 Network Monitoring, a Groundbreaking New Intelligence Product Built for ISPs

7Sigma's newest offering is the first-ever solution built to meet ISPs network monitoring needs, with robust insights and capabilities that combine with other NOC360 products for end-to-end network intelligence.

MINNETONKA, MN / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / 7Sigma Systems today announced the official launch of NOC360 Network Monitoring, a trailblazing product for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) that brings robust device data and monitoring tools into a single, user-friendly intelligence platform.

NOC360 Network Monitoring was developed in direct response to ISPs and carriers' desires for a monitoring solution tailored to their operational needs. As a NOC360 product, Network Monitoring produces the same telemetry data and robust insights that the platform is known for, this time extending from OLTs up to the internet. This ISP-specific intelligence, combined with unified tools and information, automations, advanced visibility, and a user-friendly interface, form a purpose-built solution free of the frustrations that many providers experience with generic monitoring tools.

"Because of NOC360's ability to gather and display intelligence from the access layer of ISP networks, our customers have continuously asked for a full monitoring system with the same capabilities," said 7Sigma CEO Frank Kaim. "Now, we're finally in a place to launch a product that's not only better than anything currently available to them, but in a class by itself."

"NOC360 Network Monitoring is truly the first product of its kind," added Andrew Rangen, CTO of 7Sigma. "Our team built it from the ground up based on the specific needs of ISPs and the issues they face. No other platform on the market has the same capabilities."

Key features of NOC360 Network Monitoring include:

OpenTelemetry/gNMI

Live network visualization

In-platform device management

Advanced security tooling

Webhooks

Continuity tooling

CLI automation tooling

All tools and capabilities are housed within NOC360, enabling users to swap multiple disjointed systems they use to monitor their network for a single platform. In addition, Network Monitoring can be combined with NOC360's Access product to extend network intelligence from customer premises all the way up to the internet, forming a true end-to-end monitoring solution for ISPs and carriers.

For more information about NOC360 Network Monitoring and other offerings, go to 7Sigma's website or contact the 7Sigma team .

About 7Sigma

7Sigma Systems, Inc. provides software and solutions to help internet service providers (ISPs) generate revenue, reduce operating costs, reduce risk, and maintain subscriber satisfaction. With over 25 years of industry experience, the company has extensive knowledge of providers' inner workings, enabling it to deliver exceptional services to more than 350 customers. These include 7Sigma's NOC360 software, which provides comprehensive insights into ISPs' network issues, capacity, and revenue opportunities. Seamlessly integrating with any Business and Operations Support System (BSS/OSS), NOC360 empowers ISPs to quickly resolve network issues and pinpoint top priorities on one centralized platform.

Contact Information

Frank Kaim

CEO

info@7sigma.com

+1 952-856-0069

SOURCE: 7Sigma

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/7sigma-announces-official-launch-of-noc360-network-monitoring-a-groundbreaking-n-1220024