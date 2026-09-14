The Global Superyacht Forum Brings Its "Davos of the Superyacht World" to Monaco

On September 22, the evening before the Monaco Yacht Show opens, an invitation-only maritime gathering unfolds at Amazónico Monte-Carlo - co-hosted by GSYF founder Sekip Hardal and Capital Variation founder Margareth Gonzalez.

Monte-Carlo, Monaco--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Monaco Yacht Show week has never lacked glamour. What it has lacked, until now, is a room this small.

On Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at 6 PM - the evening before the Monaco Yacht Show opens its gates (September 23-26) - the Global Superyacht Forum (GSYF) hosts its Curated Sunset Cocktail at Amazónico Monte-Carlo, on the Place du Casino. The guest list is capped at fifty: family offices, yacht owners, shipyard principals, investors and diplomatic representatives, each invitation personally approved. No stage, no exhibition, no pitches - only curated introductions as the sun sets over the Mediterranean, one evening before the industry's busiest week begins.

The evening is co-hosted by two figures who have made connection their craft: Sekip Hardal, the Turkish-American entrepreneur who founded GSYF, the invitation-only platform now described as the "Davos of the superyacht world"; and Margareth Gonzalez, founder of Capital Variation, whose family office network spans London, the UAE and the United States under the motto "Building Genuine Relationships."

FROM MIAMI TO THE WORLD

GSYF's inaugural Annual Meeting took place in April 2026 at the W South Beach in Miami. Monaco now opens the platform's global circuit: Miami during Art Basel in December 2026, Davos in January 2027, the Miami Annual Meeting in April 2027, a Latin American arc reaching Rio de Janeiro and Cartagena, and a homecoming summit planned for Bodrum, Türkiye in September 2027.

"Monaco Yacht Show week is the most important week in our industry, and the most crowded," says Hardal. "We created the opposite. One terrace, fifty of the right people, and the calm before it all begins. The most valuable conversations in this world don't happen on a show floor. They happen at golden hour, glass in hand, before the noise starts."

"Genuine relationships are the rarest luxury of all," adds Gonzalez. "This evening is designed for exactly that. The family offices and principals we bring together don't want another event. They want the right room."

THE DETAILS

GSYF Curated Sunset Cocktail

Tuesday, September 22, 2026 · 6:00 PM

Amazónico Monte-Carlo · Place du Casino, 98000 Monaco

Fifty curated guests · Dress code: Riviera Elegant

A final few partnership positions remain.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL SUPERYACHT FORUM

The Global Superyacht Forum is an invitation-only platform convening owners, shipyards, family offices and investors from across the superyacht industry. Founded by Sekip Hardal and headquartered in Miami, GSYF holds deliberately small gatherings in the world's principal maritime and capital centres, alongside an Annual Meeting each April.

ABOUT CAPITAL VARIATION

Capital Variation is a family office network operating across London, the UAE and the United States, founded by Margareth Gonzalez under the principle of building genuine relationships between principals and capital.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314094