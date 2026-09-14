RedChip Companies, Inc.: RedChip Companies Announces Silver Sponsorship of H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 14, 2026 / RedChip Companies, an industry leader in investor relations, media, and research for microcap and small-cap companies, today announced its Silver sponsorship of the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 14-16, 2026, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

"The H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference is one of the premier gatherings for emerging growth companies and the investment community, making it an ideal forum for RedChip to connect with executives and investors from across the capital markets," said Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip Companies. "For more than three decades, we have helped public companies expand their visibility, strengthen their shareholder bases, and communicate their investment stories to the audiences that matter. We are pleased to support this important event and look forward to engaging with companies seeking to build greater awareness, credibility, and long-term value in the public markets."

The H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference brings together corporate leaders, institutional investors, and industry experts from around the world to explore emerging trends, investment opportunities, and strategic developments across a broad range of sectors. The three-day conference features company presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, keynote addresses, and panel discussions designed to facilitate meaningful interaction between growth companies and the investment community.

This year's conference includes programming spanning sectors such as life sciences, technology, fintech, metals and mining, cleantech, digital assets, artificial intelligence, and digital infrastructure, with featured discussions addressing several of the trends shaping today's global capital markets.

As a Silver sponsor of the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, RedChip will showcase its comprehensive investor relations and financial media platform, which has helped thousands of emerging growth companies enhance market awareness, improve liquidity, and strengthen shareholder bases. By combining daily investor outreach with extensive multimedia reach, RedChip continues to provide microcap and small-cap companies with an integrated platform designed to increase investor visibility and drive measurable results.

RedChip looks forward to connecting with company executives, investors, and industry leaders throughout the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 33 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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RedChat is an AI-powered investment research assistant designed to give investors instant access to critical insights from SEC filings, press releases, and corporate disclosures. Built to streamline small-cap and microcap stock research, RedChat analyzes thousands of public company documents and delivers clear, context-rich answers to investor questions in seconds. Instead of manually reviewing lengthy filings, investors can simply ask RedChat about financial results, partnerships, business strategy, or recent announcements and receive precise, source-based summaries. Investors can experience RedChat and start exploring stocks today at www.redchip.com/stocks or www.red.chat.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/corporate/about_us

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Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

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