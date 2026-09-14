Keller Williams Realty, LLC (KW), the world's largest real estate franchise, has awarded a new master franchise in Montenegro, continuing the brand's expansion across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). As of August 31, the brand has more than 160 market centers and 10,250 KW-affiliated agents across EMEA.

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Led by Regional Operating Principal Dušan Raicevic, the KW franchise in Montenegro is currently initiating operations. In Q4'26, KW Montenegro is expected to open its first market center.

"Europe continues to be an important growth market for KW, and Montenegro represents another meaningful step forward in our continued growth across the continent," said William E. Soteroff, president of Keller Williams Worldwide (KWW), the international division of Keller Williams.

Led by Regional Operating Principal Dušan Raicevic, the KW franchise in Montenegro is currently initiating operations. In Q4'26, KW Montenegro is expected to open its first market center.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dušan and his leadership team to KW as he leads our expansion into Montenegro," said Soteroff. "He brings the experience, entrepreneurial mindset, and vision we look for in leaders who can build strong businesses and grow our culture in new markets."

Raicevic brings 15 years of real estate experience spanning investment, development, construction, and sales. He founded Gradient, a Montenegro-based real estate development and construction company, and began his career in banking before moving into real estate investment and development.

"I wasn't looking for another brand to put on the door. I was looking for a system that could genuinely change what happens behind that door," said Raicevic. "What attracted me to KW was its focus on education, leadership, technology, and collaboration, and a proven framework that empowers agents to build their own businesses."

"Our vision is for KW Montenegro to become a place where ambitious agents can build serious, sustainable businesses around their own reputation and expertise, backed by KW systems, education, technology, and international network," said Raicevic.

Montenegro marks KW's 31st master franchise across EMEA, joining Albania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Dubai, Egypt, France and Monaco, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Scotland, Serbia, Slovenia, Southern Africa, Spain, Türkiye and Northern Cyprus, the United Kingdom, and Uzbekistan.

As of August 31, KWW has more than 240 market centers (outside the U.S. and Canada) across over 60 regions. KWW has more than 16,100 affiliated agents collectively operating outside the U.S. and Canada.

"As we continue to grow, we're building an increasingly connected network of entrepreneurs who can learn from one another, create new referral opportunities, and serve clients across borders," said Soteroff.

KWW is currently exploring further expansion opportunities across Africa, Central and South America, Central and Eastern Europe, and throughout Asia.

Core criteria for new licensees include a qualified leadership team grounded in the KW culture; the company also seeks government, banking, and judicial system stability, as well as a higher maturity level in the real estate market.

Outside of the U.S. and Canada, KWW regions include Albania; Argentina; Aruba; Bahamas; Belize; Bermuda; Bolivia; Bonaire; Cayman Islands; Colombia; Costa Rica; Curaçao; Cyprus; Czech Republic; Delhi NCR, Egypt, India; Dominican Republic; Dubai, UAE; El Salvador; France; Germany; Greece; Guatemala; Guyana; Honduras; Hungary; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Jamaica; Japan; Luxembourg; Malaysia; Mexico; Monaco; Mongolia; Nicaragua; North Macedonia; Paraguay; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Puerto Rico; Qatar; Romania; São Paulo, Brazil; Saudi Arabia; Serbia; Singapore; Sint Maarten; Slovenia; Southern Africa; Spain; Suriname; Thailand; Turkiye; Turks and Caicos; United Kingdom; Uruguay; and Uzbekistan.

About Keller Williams

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams Realty, LLC is the world's largest real estate franchise by agent count with a global network of offices and affiliated agents. The franchise is No. 1 in units and sales volume in the U.S.

Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven, and education-based culture that rewards affiliated agents. For more information, visit kwri.kw.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact: Darryl G. Frost

Director of Public Relations and Media Relations

darryl.frost@kw.com 254-466-3627