Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (OTCQB: NHAWF) (FSE: 9TB) ("North Arrow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is has granted a total of 1,920,000 stock options (the "Options") to directors and employees of the Company bringing the total options outstanding to 4,155,000 representing 8.88% of the total shares issued (46,806,349).

The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.275 per common share for a term of 5 years. The Options are governed by the terms of the Company's Equity Incentive Plan and are in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About North Arrow Minerals

North Arrow Minerals is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on evaluating the Kraaipan Gold Project. Management and advisors bring significant global exploration and mining experience. North Arrow's exploration programs are conducted under the direction of Dr. John Armstrong, Ph.D., P.Geo. (NWT/NU), President and Chief Operating Officer of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Armstrong has reviewed and approves the contents of this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to statements with respect to North Arrow's plans, the estimation of a mineral resource and the success of exploration activities. Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not restricted to, the amount of geological data available, the uncertain reliability of drilling results and geophysical and geological data and the interpretation thereof, and the need for adequate financing for future exploration and development efforts. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314290