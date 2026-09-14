Environmental Tectonics Corporation: ETC Awarded $11.7 Million in Contracts

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., Sept. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental Tectonics Corporation (OTCID: ETCC) ("ETC" or the "Company") announced that it was awarded three contracts totaling $11.7 million. ETC's Aircrew Training Systems business unit ("ATS") was awarded two contracts. The first contract is for the system upgrade of the United States Navy Spatial Disorientation research device. The second contract is for the delivery of a Hypobaric Chamber for an international customer. In addition, ETC Sterilizations Systems Unit has been awarded a contract from a global medical device manufacturer. The contract is for the fabrication and installation of a large-capacity vacuum drying chamber.



"These contracts represent the continuing strong relationship ETC has with its global aeromedical and sterilizer systems customers," stated Robert Laurent, Jr., ETC's Chief Executive Officer and President.

About ETC:

ETC designs, manufactures, and sells software driven products and services used to recreate and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans, and equipment to control, modify, simulate and measure environmental conditions. Our products include aircrew training systems (aeromedical, tactical combat, and general), disaster management systems, sterilizers (steam and gas), environmental testing and simulation systems, and other products that involve similar manufacturing techniques and engineering technologies. ETC's unique ability to offer complete systems, designed and produced to high technical standards, sets it apart from its competition. ETC is headquartered in Southampton, PA. For more information about ETC, visit http://www.etcusa.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and these statements may include words such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "future", "predict", "potential", "intend", or "continue", and similar expressions. We base our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events or future financial performance. Our forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about ETC and its subsidiaries that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact: Tim Kennedy, CFO Phone: (215) 355-9100 E-mail: info@etcusa.com