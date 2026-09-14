Adigreen, a boutique commercial growth firm focused on African defence, security and dual-use technology markets, today announced its formal launch to support international technology companies seeking to enter, grow and win business across selected African markets.

The launch comes as defence, security and dual-use technology providers look to African markets for long-term growth, driven by demand for secure communications, cybersecurity, surveillance, autonomous systems, border security and critical infrastructure protection. Adigreen helps companies navigate these opportunities with local insight, market assessment and credible stakeholder engagement.

Adigreen supports clients through four core service areas: Strategic Market Entry, Commercial Representation, Procurement Market Intelligence, and Strategic Partnerships. These services help companies assess market potential, identify opportunities, understand procurement environments, build stakeholder relationships and develop sustainable routes to growth.

The firm's initial market focus includes Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya, with expansion markets including Rwanda, Botswana, Morocco and Egypt. Adigreen works with manufacturers, solution providers, integrators and other strategic partners operating across defence, security and dual-use technology sectors.

"Africa offers significant opportunities for technology companies, but successful market entry requires more than identifying demand," said Afolabi Adio, Founder of Adigreen. "Companies need local insight, trusted relationships and a clear understanding of how institutions, procurement processes and commercial networks operate. Adigreen was established to provide that support."

Adigreen operates a selective partnership model, acting as an extension of clients' commercial teams from early market assessment and opportunity identification through stakeholder engagement, partnership development and contract pursuit.

As part of the launch, Adigreen has introduced adigreengroup.com, giving prospective partners a central point to review its capabilities, geographic priorities and request a confidential discussion about growth opportunities across Africa.

About Adigreen

Adigreen is a boutique commercial growth firm specialising in African defence, security and dual-use technology markets. The company helps international technology businesses enter, grow and win business across Africa through strategic market entry, commercial representation, procurement and market intelligence, and strategic partnerships. Adigreen operates a selective, partnership-led model focused on integrity, market depth, long-term thinking and measurable commercial outcomes.

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