Kervan Gida: Fruitinies launches into Asda with trio of N-HFSS kids' fruit snacks

New kids' snacking brand combines playful formats, 30% less sugar* and a £2 price point across three debut SKUs

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New kids' snacking brand Fruitinies will launch exclusively in Asda on 14 September with three N-HFSS fruit snack SKUs, bringing new formats and a £2 branded price point to the kids' fruit snacks fixture. Launching with Train, Emojis and Heroes, the range has been developed to bridge the gap between traditional fruit snacks and healthier alternatives, without losing the fun that drives kids into the category.

All three SKUs are N-HFSS, contain 64 calories and just 5.6g of sugar per 20g bag, making them 30% lower in sugar than comparative brands in the category*. The range is made with fruit juice, has no added flavours or colours and is Halal certified.

With an RRP of £2 for a 5 x 20g multipack, Fruitinies will also bring a more accessible branded price point to the fixture.

Phil Hulme, Commercial Director at Fruitinies said: "There's a real gap in kids' fruit snacking. Parents want to make better choices, but kids still want snacks that taste great, look fun and have interesting textures. Fruitinies has been developed to do both."

"At £2, we've also worked hard to make the range accessible. With three very different formats, multiple flavours and plenty of play built into the product and packaging, we think Fruitinies can bring some much-needed excitement and innovation to the fixture."

Targeted at children aged 3-10, each SKU has been designed to build engagement beyond the product itself. Colourful, fruit loving jungle characters feature across the range, while puzzles and activities on the back of pack add an element of gamification and encourage cross-range discovery.

The launch comes as the kids' snacking category faces growing pressure to balance health credentials with taste, value and child appeal. Fruitinies has been developed to sit in that middle ground: N-HFSS, competitively priced and, importantly, still fun to eat.

Fruitinies Train

A playful mixed-fruit snack made up of six caterpillar train shapes, giving kids the chance to mix, match and build their own fruity train before tucking in. Available in blackcurrant, apple, strawberry, lemon, raspberry and orange.

Fruitinies Emojis

Familiar faces with a fruity twist. Four playful fruit-face shapes feature different expressions for kids to discover, in blueberry, apple, strawberry and orange flavours.

Fruitinies Heroes

A softer take on fruit snacking, Fruitinies Super Hero Foamies combine a foam texture with three playful superhero shapes in mango, watermelon and pineapple flavours, bringing a category-first format to the fixture.

ALL MADE WITH FRUIT JUICE | 30% LESS SUGAR* | N-HFSS

No artificial colours or flavours

Source of Fibre

Halal certified

Only 64kcal per 20g bag

5 x 20g multipack | 9 x SRP case | RRP £2

The launch will be supported by a high-impact activation campaign, including a Mumsnet collaboration and targeted paid social, reaching 10 million consumers.

* Than comparable chewy fruit snack products. Based on analysis of sugar levels (per 100g) in a range of comparable chewy fruit snack products available across major UK retailers (2025). Comparator products were selected from chewy fruit snack products sold in the UK. Comparison based on sugar content per 100g.

Assets available here

About Fruitinies

Media contact: Caroline.moore@kervangida.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fruitinies-launches-into-asda-with-trio-of-n-hfss-kids-fruit-snacks-302877836.html