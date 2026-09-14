Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2026) - Today, the Honourable Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta, and Keith Bradley, Acting CEO of Invest Alberta, joined Loui Anastasopoulos, Chief Executive Officer of Toronto Stock Exchange and Global Head of Capital Formation at TMX Group, to close the market. They were joined by Alberta Cabinet ministers, senior provincial officials, members of the Invest Alberta team, and Alberta business leaders.





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The ceremony recognized the important role Alberta companies play in supporting growth and activity across Canada's capital markets.

Alberta is home to leading companies across energy, advanced manufacturing, aerospace and defence, technology, artificial intelligence and other high-growth sectors. With a skilled workforce and strong culture of entrepreneurship, the province continues to attract investment and support companies looking to grow in Canada and compete globally.

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